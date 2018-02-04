Horoscopes for Sunday, February 4, 2018

Aries
It's a day where you have to cope with someone's emotional demands. Bite the bullet Aries. Today, either a friend or a close partner is feeling possessive of you and they don't want to share you with anyone or anything else. How do you feel about this? If it's only a temporary situation you may want to ignore it, but if it's a regular occurrence you'll be very keen to put your foot down.
Lucky Number263
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignVirgo
Taurus
If you want to do yourself a favor you should cultivate influential people this month. That doesn't mean buttering them up in a shameless and obvious fashion, but it does involve being polite and friendly. For instance, you might make an effort to view your boss as a human being rather than a pain in the neck, even though this may involve quite a stretch of the imagination!
Lucky Number171
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignAquarius
Gemini
Love and travel go together in the first half of this month, so you know what to do if you're currently searching for Mr or Ms Right! If you're about to go on holiday you could lose your heart, either to someone you meet while you're away or to the destination itself. Travel of the mind could have the same emotional impact, perhaps when you fall for a fellow student or you become besotted with the subject you're studying.
Lucky Number376
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignVirgo
Cancer
There are clashes about love and money, so tread carefully. If you're out shopping with someone, one of you will be full of advice about what the other one should and shouldn't buy. This could soon lead to raised voices and hurt feelings, so keep your opinions to yourself unless you're asked to say what you think. Even then, a little tact would be a good idea.
Lucky Number496
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignGemini
Never miss a local story.
Leo
Your relationships start to improve from today and this happy state will continue until the end of the month. You'll want to create harmony and happiness with partners whenever possible, and will try to go out of your way to put others at their ease and make them feel appreciated. It will also be important for you to spend lots of time with other people because you'll feel slightly at a loss if you're on your own too often.
Lucky Number508
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignAries
Virgo
Concentrate on your working relationships this month because they'll be very rewarding. You might want to make a special fuss of one of your colleagues, perhaps because they've had a bad time recently or simply because you adore them. Or it would be a good idea to make an effort to get on better with that so-and-so whose special task in life seems to be getting right up your nose. Sounds impossible? Give it a try and see what happens.
Lucky Number616
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignLibra
Libra
Life has a lot to offer during the next two weeks, thanks to an emphasis on your love life and on your creative abilities. This is the perfect time to concentrate on the people and activities that you really enjoy, especially if they put you in the limelight in some way. For instance, if you've been wondering about throwing a party to celebrate something, try to fit it in before the 18th so you can get the maximum amount of enjoyment from it.
Lucky Number273
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignScorpio
Scorpio
Once again you're in a snappy, scratchy mood, but it's risen a few notches since yesterday. Now, you're ready for a blazing row if needs be, because you've got a long list of grievances that you want to get off your chest. So you're not happy about something, but try to keep your anger within bounds and don't drag in all sorts of other complaints that have nothing to do with the current situation.
Lucky Number216
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignGemini
Sagittarius
Enjoy your social life during the next couple of weeks because it will give you plenty to smile about. It's a great opportunity to spend more time with neighbors and close relatives, especially if you haven't seen much of them lately or there have been problems between you. You'll also enjoy getting involved in local activities which help to put you in greater touch with your immediate surroundings.
Lucky Number529
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignAries
Capricorn
There's a noticeable gap between your expectations and your finances today, which is very annoying! This means that you'd like to do something but you can't afford it, and it's no good pretending that you can because you'll soon regret your extravagance. Can you scale down your plans or does it have to be all or nothing? Try not to take out your frustration on the people around you.
Lucky Number085
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignLeo
Aquarius
It's time you got involved in some serious pampering. Think about a whole new image for the new year if you can afford it, or perhaps a makeover or new hair style. This is certainly the perfect excuse to spice up your wardrobe or alter your hairstyle, because by doing so you'll look better and boost your self-esteem in the process. Such changes don't have to cost the earth although you'll be sorely tempted to splash out in all directions.
Lucky Number299
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignLibra
Pisces
There's a lot of romance in the air this month, which will doubtless appeal. You might already be involved in a secret or very private relationship, whether it's platonic or sexual, in which a lot of the pleasure comes from the fact that no one else knows about it. But take care if you do start a hush-hush love affair because it could easily lead to heartache and disappointment.
Comments