Horoscopes for Friday, January 26, 2018

Aries
As Warrior Mars enters fiery Sagittarius, your sense of adventure will be stronger than usual during the next six weeks. It might even inspire you to jet off to another country, or do something that you would never normally contemplate. It will be more than invigorating to bring out this daredevil side of your character. Who knows, you might get quite a taste for it.
Lucky Number648
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignSagittarius
Taurus
Mars the Fighter is moving into Sagittarius today, so battles for power are raging around you. Maybe someone wants to make you sit up and take notice, or wants to impose authority on you. If you've recently been annoyed by someone older or more important than you, all your irritation may come to a head now, prompting a showdown. It may be necessary, but try not to make it unduly unpleasant or bitter.
Lucky Number696
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignLeo
Gemini
As Mars hits the ground running in Sagittarius, your house of partners, serious relationships will be something of a mixed blessing during the next few weeks. Be prepared for some ups and downs. You'll feel the urge to put your energy into your relationships but don't get annoyed and impatient if you suspect that some people don't share your eagerness and commitment. Bullying or shouting won't get you what you want, so forget that tack. Accept that your needs don't always coincide with those of the special people in your life.
Lucky Number728
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignAries
Cancer
Mars moves into bold Sagittarius today, but don't let it make you imagine that the day will be a complete disaster. It can be salvaged if you remember one or two important points, such as not insisting that you get your own way whenever you want it and not trying to control the behavior of others, especially at work. If a row breaks out, use it as an opportunity to clear the air, but not as a chance to stick the knife in or rake up bad feeling.
Lucky Number277
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignGemini
Never miss a local story.
Leo
Life is rather dicey today because everyone seems to be spoiling for a fight. Blame it on Mars the Warrior! You're feeling irritable and so are the other people around you. Has one of you set everyone else off? Are there bad feelings from unfortunate episodes from the past? Lose your temper with the one who deserves it if you must, but don't take out the mood on everyone else.
Lucky Number644
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignSagittarius
Virgo
There's a lot to do, especially around your home. A long list of jobs need your attention and, thanks to energetic Mars moving into your home base, you're finally ready to start them. You may need to sort out a family problem and have been waiting for the right moment. It will feel good to get it all under way but don't expect everyone else to proceed at your own cracking pace. You may have to cope with some slowcoaches.
Lucky Number737
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLibra
Libra
Feelings run high as Mighty Mars strides into your third house, especially when you're with folks you know almost as well as you know yourself. In fact, that's the problem, because the better you know someone today the more likely they are to get straight up your nose. Money, possessiveness and social events are all triggers for arguments now, so try to keep your cool when discussing them.
Lucky Number681
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignPisces
Scorpio
Relations with loved ones are dodgy today, thanks to Mars leaving your sign and marching into warlike Sagittarius. Getting on one another's nerves will lead to some bad-tempered and scratchy exchanges, especially where money is concerned. If you are fuming about something that belongs in the past but which still feels as though it's only just happened, talk it through with someone who understands, so you can put it behind you. Concentrate on improving the financial situation in weeks ahead.
Lucky Number813
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignSagittarius
Sagittarius
If you've been struggling to motivate yourself lately, all that changes today as Energetic Mars charges into your sign. Your energy levels start to rise and you'll feel more like your old self. This happy state will continue until the middle of March, and by then you will have achieved all manner of motivated activities. You may feel more impatient than usual, because you won't want to feel as if you're wasting time.
Lucky Number309
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignVirgo
Capricorn
Don't be surprised if it's difficult to get motivated during the next six weeks. With Mars the Mauler in your twelfth house, the spirit might be willing but the flesh weak. You may feel a lack of confidence during this phase. Alternatively, you might be working away behind the scenes without revealing your game plan to anyone. Either way, it will be hard to push yourself between now and late June.
Lucky Number170
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignCapricorn
Aquarius
You're in rather a scratchy mood today, but then so is everyone else. Blame it on Warrior Mars stalking into Sagittarius.Tension is in the air, especially if a certain person is throwing their weight around. If you're the one who's behaving like this, it would be wise to tone it down to avoid creating further bad feeling. The Warrior Planet stays in this warlike state for another six weeks!
Lucky Number951
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignAries
Pisces
Your ambitions and goals will get a massive boost during the next few weeks, thanks to Mars moving into your mid-heaven. You'll channel more energy into them than you have in a long while. Chances like this to get ahead don't come along very often, so you shouldn't waste any opportunity to put your name on the map. Nevertheless, you should resist the urge to be ruthless or self-serving because such tactics will backfire on you.
Comments