Horoscopes for Thursday, January 25, 2018

Aries
Practice the flexible approach and the supple response. You won't feel like doing so but you may need to. Give some attention to your spending, especially on the domestic side or with the small change. You could be losing hundreds of dollars by not counting them one by one as they say goodbye to your wallet. There might be a small blow up with a friend over territory or an issue of possessiveness. You could be in the wrong so just let things slide. It isn't worth the heat on a day like today.
Lucky Number265
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignScorpio
Taurus
There's a bit of intensity in the air and you Bulls may have a few ups and downs in the course of the day. The work place or relations with parents or folk in authority might prove to be a bit of a minefield. Negotiate carefully or the sparks could fly. The end of the day and evening might see a bit of a sinking feeling. You could find yourself wondering why and what's it all for. Go with it but don't sink too deep. Talk things over with an older friend.
Lucky Number126
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignLeo
Gemini
The mood deepens as the day lengthens so it would be good to give yourself some time to slow down. You may even want to retreat so that you don't have to talk to anyone. You may have found yourself out of sorts and overreacting anyway. Pick a path through the highways and byways of your busy unconscious self and see what fascinating creative ideas might lie at the bottom of whatever trough you're in. They'll be good ones!
Lucky Number502
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignGemini
Cancer
Whatever has to be done today with regards to meetings or making connections with people, try to get on and do it. You could experience delays though and end up either running behind or waiting for someone else who is. What matters in the bigger picture need attention? This could be a good time to get together with partners or associates for discussions planning for the future. Don't neglect a review of past matters though. Sometimes the key to what to do next lies within what's just been done.
Lucky Number539
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignScorpio
Leo
Dealings with authority or issues of authority in situations will be under consideration, especially as the day goes on. The situation you're in may be a little more complex than you'd like, not allowing the 'barge ahead and get it done with a roar' style for which you're justly famous. There are subtleties and hidden factors to be taken into account. Whatever or whoever presses you for a decision, make sure you've covered all the angles first. There could be something that you've missed.
Lucky Number237
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignCancer
Virgo
There are lots of considerations with regard to partnership matters and a good lively and practical discussion will help things along. Involve kids and siblings if they have an important role to play. You could even reinstitute the long forgotten custom of the family meal around the table. For the solo Virgin, a salad for one just wouldn't be the same. Find someone, just a good close friend to spend some time with and discuss matters of life, the universe and everything.
Lucky Number093
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignGemini
Libra
You could be coasting through the day and hungry for everything and then suddenly realize you're out of cash, miles from an ATM with the plastic up to the hilt. What do you do? The trick here is not to get into the situation in the first place. It's easier than you'd like to think for your finances to go out of balance. Take care of business and the daily routines and the dollars will take care of themselves. Go out on a whim and you might just discover the lost art of blushing.
Lucky Number818
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignLeo
Scorpio
Dealings with partners or close associates could be the theme of the day. They might not always be easy and may involve anything from genuine intimacy to matters of small business and domestic economy. Make sure you give a little ground (You? The Scorpion! And then we woke up!) here and there otherwise a there will be a minor ruction or two. Such things pass quickly but why bother when negotiated compromise is easier and leaves room for other things later on.
Lucky Number399
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignVirgo
Sagittarius
Just get into the little things that have to be done. Clean up outstanding tasks, especially if if they need to be done to get things in order for later on. You will regret leaving things for later for later will come all too soon. Watch any minor health matters. Don't let any ailment grow through inattention. Spend time at home and put effort into sweetening the environment there, either physically or emotionally. Time just spent with loved ones will solve many problems.
Lucky Number384
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignVirgo
Capricorn
It might seem to be just a day to cruise through (though cruisy is not always everyone else's first first choice of descriptions for the goat). But there you are, just working away and bang! Little things that blow or go wrong or get in the way. Just weave you way through and around and everything will get done in the end. The mood of the day may finish on a more sober note than the one on which it began. But, sober consideration is your specialty after all.
Lucky Number427
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignGemini
Aquarius
You could be feeling a bit stroppy as the day progresses especially if there's someone around who's getting on your nerves. Cultivate a benign countenance otherwise you're likely to lift the lid on a simmering pot and disturb your usual easygoing manner. With Lady Venus stepping through Pisces,give attention to your finances and see what needs to be put in order moneywise. Don't forget a note of pleasure though. Get to a dance or exercise class and work those muscles.
Lucky Number715
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignScorpio
Pisces
It's one of those days when you'll need to be on the move. Keep it light and easy. Don't wear yourself out. Stop for a nice lunch at that wonderful cafe down the road from work. Head off to the favourite neighbor for a cuppa and a chat. Head to the library and look for some interesting reading material, a nice romantic novel if that's your taste. Your sign is strongly sympathetic by nature. A few troubled souls might seek you out and unburden themselves. Just keep it all mixed and matched.
