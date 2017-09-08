Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Friday, September 8, 2017

AccuWeather

September 08, 2017 5:26 AM

Aries

March 21-April 19

Enjoy good times with friends as the Moon in your sign harmonizes well with the other heavenly bodies; tonight is your night for fun and romance! Many Rams have something to celebrate, so plan an elegant and sumptuous dinner. Have someone else do the dishes while you enjoy some of the fruits of your labour.

Lucky Number

469

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Aquarius

Taurus

April 20-May 20

Quiet moments will be your happiest as the Moon drifts through your twelfth house of secrets and solitude. It will be easier to stay home than to go out this evening; avoid crowded places and unpleasant people if possible. Your psychic abilities increase during the next twenty-four hours. Pay attention to your intuition and hunches today.

Lucky Number

666

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Cancer

Gemini

May 21-June 21

Good times are likely as the planets harmonize well today. You can be the life of the party if you choose to socialize, so why not get out with your friends this evening? Your sense of humor is razor sharp and you will have your associates rolling on the floor with laughter. Spending time with your siblings or neighbors is also favored.

Lucky Number

900

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Gemini

Cancer

June 22-July 22

You may feel like you are working day and night, but you'll hit pay dirt soon. With unpredictable Uranus and magical Neptune in your second house of finances, you should take advantage of your opportunities as they come. Going out with business partners or clients this evening should be both enjoyable and fruitful.

Lucky Number

798

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Leo

Leo

July 23-August 22

Setting your sights on far horizons will cheer you now. There is so much waiting for you out there that it may be hard to choose your next goal. Finding a way to express yourself more fully is something that all Water Bearers should consider. After all, this is the dawning of your age, so make the most of it. Consider signing up for courses that will teach you about other people and customs.

Lucky Number

762

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Aries

Virgo

August 23-September 22

Today's psychic and electric aspects could have the Virgin feeling very slinky; you'll be able to charm everyone you meet with your mystical ways. Pay attention to your gut feelings and intuitive promptings; your heart is more likely to be correct than your intellect today. If you are going out this evening, be sure to park in well lit areas and travel with a buddy.

Lucky Number

881

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Libra

Libra

September 23-October 22

The sensitive Moon in your seventh house of partnerships reminds you that the Golden Rule is necessary for healthy relationships. Partnerships of all kinds will benefit from consideration and cooperation: tonight is potentially romantic, so make plans for two. Librans who are in love should go all out with flowers, wine and candlelight.

Lucky Number

237

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Leo

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

If you can take time out to spoil and pamper yourself, this is the perfect day. When was the last time you had a manicure or a massage? If you can't spend the money on a day at the spa, enlist a friend to join you in a mutual pampering session. Take the time to eat right and get the proper amount of rest if you want to feel and look your best.

Lucky Number

806

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Capricorn

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

The luminous Moon lights up your fifth house of pleasure and romance, lifting your spirits and making the day pleasant in general. Happy dreams of a shining future may distract you during much of the day; this is fine unless you have a lot of work to do. If you can whistle while you work and take frequent breaks to stretch your legs and breathe fresh air, the day will fly by.

Lucky Number

656

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Libra

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

Even if they say 'you can't go home again', the Goat will always try. The hearth-loving Moon enters your fourth house of home and family, urging you to seek peace and harmony under your own roof. An uncanny connection may exist between you and your family members now. You may know what a loved one is experiencing even though you are miles apart.

Lucky Number

714

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Aquarius

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

Words of love flow easily while the Moon passes through relationship oriented Libra and your third house of communication. The cosmos is encouraging thoughtful and romantic surprises from your mate. Spending time with neighbors and siblings should also be rewarding. Try not to let career concerns ruin what should otherwise be a warm and friendly day.

Lucky Number

502

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Aries

Pisces

February 19-March 20

The Moon activates your second house of personal finances, placing emphasis on your material resources and values. This is a good time to balance your budget and to take care of the things you own... whether you choose to take your car in for a tune up or polish your silver, be responsible and conscientious with your belongings.

Lucky Number

167

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Gemini

