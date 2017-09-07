Horoscopes for Thursday, September 7, 2017

Aries
Your dreams could be trying to tell you something as the intuitive Moon moves through your twelfth house of subconscious matters. You may have a hard time understanding the language of your sleeping mind, so write down the details you can remember. A tendency to stick your foot in your mouth by saying what you think, rather than what you want to say may be strong today.
Lucky Number206
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignTaurus
Taurus
The friendly Moon moves through your eleventh house of associates, setting a pleasant mood for the day. Romance is not out of the question although it may seem you are too busy for such diversions. Allow time for rest and recreation, getting fresh air and exercise if possible. Anything you do with a group will be rewarding, especially singles who may meet someone special.
Lucky Number529
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignCapricorn
Gemini
The Pisces Moon activates your tenth house of career and reputation, placing the spotlight on your role in the community. Long term changes are underway and ultimately these can be for the best, if you are willing to give up outmoded ways of thinking and acting. Be sure to tend to your responsibilities before you relax this evening. Leave nothing to chance.
Lucky Number842
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignScorpio
Cancer
Change is in the wind as Mercury turns direct and Mars enters Virgo. if you feel antsy, it may mean that you need to rethink your old routine. Travel, higher education, and the study of religion and philosophy are all favoured now. You may have some inner fears holding you back, but if you look more closely you will realize that there really is nothing to be afraid of.
Lucky Number532
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignVirgo
Leo
There may be conflict between you and someone else over money matters but try not to let things get out of hand. The receptive Moon clashes with penetrating Pluto, making for hurt feelings all around. You may unknowingly step on someone's toes, so be sure to have permission before helping yourself to someone else's resources. You can make progress in business, but not without a little bloodshed.
Lucky Number753
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLibra
Virgo
What you want and what your partner wants may be poles apart. Compromise is the only way to avoid an ugly scene, so be prepared to initiate an agreeable solution. If your mate or partner is being overly emotional and stubborn, you can afford to wait it out. By tomorrow, he or she will probably be ready to see things from your point of view.
Lucky Number643
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignTaurus
Libra
As the Moon enters intuitive Pisces and your sixth house of health and service, you need to take a moment to streamline your tasks and organize yourself. Cleanliness is truly next to godliness in many ways and you'll feel better once you have done a bit of housekeeping. Eating properly and exercising regularly will boost your mental and physical energy, so be sure to do so today.
Lucky Number759
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignCancer
Scorpio
Creative and emotional energy returns as the Moon lights your fifth house of romance and creativity, so it's important to find the time to relax and have fun today. Harriet Martineau once said 'Leisure, some degree of it, is necessary to the health of every man's spirit.' Include every woman's spirit as well and you have a prescription for success.
Lucky Number807
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignSagittarius
Sagittarius
A quiet mood may descend upon you as the changing Moon enters your fourth house of home and family. Looking inward for answers will be fruitful today; only you really know the whys and wherefores of your personal motivations. Spending a peaceful afternoon at home can help you restore equilibrium to your soul, which may have taken quite a beating lately.
Lucky Number245
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignVirgo
Capricorn
It is time to reach out and touch someone over the telephone line or through the Internet. The Moon's presence in your third house of communications may stimulate you to dutifully contact all those whom you have neglected lately. Siblings may need to share their worries with you or, conversely, you may need to seek advice from those who know you best.
Lucky Number673
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignVirgo
Aquarius
The Moon activates your second house of personal finances, urging you to be more resourceful. You may need to delay instant gratification and put away your credit cards for a while; many Aquarians have been blissfully overspending on pleasures. A feeling of guilt may overwhelm you if your spending becomes excessive.
Lucky Number717
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignPisces
Pisces
Hold your head high as the Pisces Moon allows you to tap into your wealth of emotional strength... you can succeed at anything you choose today. You may be feeling shy, but soon you will be like a butterfly emerging from your cocoon. Celebrate your opening up by treating yourself right.
