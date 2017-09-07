Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Thursday, September 7, 2017

September 07, 2017 5:27 AM

Aries

March 21-April 19

Your dreams could be trying to tell you something as the intuitive Moon moves through your twelfth house of subconscious matters. You may have a hard time understanding the language of your sleeping mind, so write down the details you can remember. A tendency to stick your foot in your mouth by saying what you think, rather than what you want to say may be strong today.

Lucky Number

206

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Taurus

Taurus

April 20-May 20

The friendly Moon moves through your eleventh house of associates, setting a pleasant mood for the day. Romance is not out of the question although it may seem you are too busy for such diversions. Allow time for rest and recreation, getting fresh air and exercise if possible. Anything you do with a group will be rewarding, especially singles who may meet someone special.

Lucky Number

529

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Capricorn

Gemini

May 21-June 21

The Pisces Moon activates your tenth house of career and reputation, placing the spotlight on your role in the community. Long term changes are underway and ultimately these can be for the best, if you are willing to give up outmoded ways of thinking and acting. Be sure to tend to your responsibilities before you relax this evening. Leave nothing to chance.

Lucky Number

842

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Scorpio

Cancer

June 22-July 22

Change is in the wind as Mercury turns direct and Mars enters Virgo. if you feel antsy, it may mean that you need to rethink your old routine. Travel, higher education, and the study of religion and philosophy are all favoured now. You may have some inner fears holding you back, but if you look more closely you will realize that there really is nothing to be afraid of.

Lucky Number

532

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Virgo

Leo

July 23-August 22

There may be conflict between you and someone else over money matters but try not to let things get out of hand. The receptive Moon clashes with penetrating Pluto, making for hurt feelings all around. You may unknowingly step on someone's toes, so be sure to have permission before helping yourself to someone else's resources. You can make progress in business, but not without a little bloodshed.

Lucky Number

753

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Libra

Virgo

August 23-September 22

What you want and what your partner wants may be poles apart. Compromise is the only way to avoid an ugly scene, so be prepared to initiate an agreeable solution. If your mate or partner is being overly emotional and stubborn, you can afford to wait it out. By tomorrow, he or she will probably be ready to see things from your point of view.

Lucky Number

643

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Taurus

Libra

September 23-October 22

As the Moon enters intuitive Pisces and your sixth house of health and service, you need to take a moment to streamline your tasks and organize yourself. Cleanliness is truly next to godliness in many ways and you'll feel better once you have done a bit of housekeeping. Eating properly and exercising regularly will boost your mental and physical energy, so be sure to do so today.

Lucky Number

759

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Cancer

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

Creative and emotional energy returns as the Moon lights your fifth house of romance and creativity, so it's important to find the time to relax and have fun today. Harriet Martineau once said 'Leisure, some degree of it, is necessary to the health of every man's spirit.' Include every woman's spirit as well and you have a prescription for success.

Lucky Number

807

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

A quiet mood may descend upon you as the changing Moon enters your fourth house of home and family. Looking inward for answers will be fruitful today; only you really know the whys and wherefores of your personal motivations. Spending a peaceful afternoon at home can help you restore equilibrium to your soul, which may have taken quite a beating lately.

Lucky Number

245

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Virgo

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

It is time to reach out and touch someone over the telephone line or through the Internet. The Moon's presence in your third house of communications may stimulate you to dutifully contact all those whom you have neglected lately. Siblings may need to share their worries with you or, conversely, you may need to seek advice from those who know you best.

Lucky Number

673

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Virgo

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

The Moon activates your second house of personal finances, urging you to be more resourceful. You may need to delay instant gratification and put away your credit cards for a while; many Aquarians have been blissfully overspending on pleasures. A feeling of guilt may overwhelm you if your spending becomes excessive.

Lucky Number

717

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Pisces

Pisces

February 19-March 20

Hold your head high as the Pisces Moon allows you to tap into your wealth of emotional strength... you can succeed at anything you choose today. You may be feeling shy, but soon you will be like a butterfly emerging from your cocoon. Celebrate your opening up by treating yourself right.

Lucky Number

757

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Aquarius

