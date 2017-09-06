Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Wednesday, September 6, 2017

September 06, 2017 5:27 AM

Aries

March 21-April 19

Today's Full Moon brings health issues to the surface... if you haven't been taking proper care of yourself, don't be surprised if you're feeling less than bright eyed and bushy tailed. Relationships at work may also be under strain. Take what happens during the next twenty four hours as your wake up call to pay more attention to your health and the environment you work in.

Lucky Number

532

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Gemini

Taurus

April 20-May 20

Today's Full Moon has the potential to be very romantic for many Bulls. This is a fertile, creative Moon, so if you are trying to start a family, this may be the night. Spending time with your favourite friends and associates could be the best inspiration, so make time for those who know and love you well.

Lucky Number

619

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Aquarius

Gemini

May 21-June 21

Today's Full Moon may bring your private life into the public eye and you need to be very discreet in order to avoid embarrassment. Many of you may be dealing with a personal crisis; with Saturn under pressure in your seventh house you may be experiencing profound changes in your serious relationships. Consult your favorite astrologer for more information.

Lucky Number

785

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius

Cancer

June 22-July 22

Today's Full Moon may bring personal differences to the surface, but this can be a good thing. If you and your associates can keep an open mind, all parties involved can learn and grow. Avoid people who are only interested in making you see their point of view. In the same way, do not try to force your beliefs or opinions on anyone.

Lucky Number

089

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Scorpio

Leo

July 23-August 22

Today's Full Moon brings resources into focus and this may result in a power struggle of some sort. Nonetheless, it's time to put all your cards on the table. Be honest with yourself and then be honest with others. Many of you will begin to reap the rewards of all your hard work now.

Lucky Number

439

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Aries

Virgo

August 23-September 22

Today's Full Moon brings significant relationships into focus. This is a good time to listen to your best friend or partner, as he or she may be more willing to open up to you. Healing and growth can come through these shared moments. Do not be afraid to make yourself vulnerable to the ones you love. It is in this that you have strength.

Lucky Number

673

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Pisces

Libra

September 23-October 22

Your health, or lack of it, comes to light with today's Full Moon... it's time to take a good look at your daily habits and how they are impacting upon you. Saturn and Uranus are trying to tell you that you're burning the candle at both ends. The stress many Librans are under right now is enough to give anyone an ulcer. Slow down and try to listen to what your body is telling you.

Lucky Number

975

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Taurus

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

Today's Full Moon brings potential for romance. If you are married, don't miss this opportunity to show your mate that he or she is still your sweetheart. If you are single, it won't hurt to send signals out to the one you are interested in. This is also a very creative and fertile time so if you're trying to get pregnant, tonight may be the night. If you already have children, spend quality time with them.

Lucky Number

888

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Gemini

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

Today's Full Moon may have you facing personal feelings you've been trying to ignore. You can distract yourself with all the friends and fun you want, but something still seems to be bothering you. Take time to really think about who you are, what you want out of life and where you seem to be headed. You may want to spend more time with your parents.

Lucky Number

320

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Leo

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

Today's Full Moon may force you to speak up, even if that is the last thing you feel like doing. It may be a matter of 'speak now or forever hold your peace' so don't be shy. Those of you who were born in the mid 60's may feel this transit very acutely as natal Uranus and Pluto will be activated. If you feel you are becoming overwhelmed or need guidance, consider consulting your favourite astrologer.

Lucky Number

622

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Taurus

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

Today's Full Moon activates the energy in your eighth house of sex, money and power so you'll need to pay attention to your gut instincts when it comes to these matters. If you are involved in a power struggle, step back today before you get in too deep. Be careful with your finances. Often the best way to win is simply not to play the game.

Lucky Number

158

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Pisces

Pisces

February 19-March 20

Today's Full Moon places your most significant relationships in the spotlight. You'll need to find a balance between your needs and the needs of your best friend or partner if you want to continue to grow together. Don't let the pressures of the outside world keep you from putting the effort into your closest relationships and making the changes that are necessary.

Lucky Number

256

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Pisces

