Horoscopes for Wednesday, September 6, 2017

Aries
Today's Full Moon brings health issues to the surface... if you haven't been taking proper care of yourself, don't be surprised if you're feeling less than bright eyed and bushy tailed. Relationships at work may also be under strain. Take what happens during the next twenty four hours as your wake up call to pay more attention to your health and the environment you work in.
Lucky Number532
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignGemini
Taurus
Today's Full Moon has the potential to be very romantic for many Bulls. This is a fertile, creative Moon, so if you are trying to start a family, this may be the night. Spending time with your favourite friends and associates could be the best inspiration, so make time for those who know and love you well.
Lucky Number619
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignAquarius
Gemini
Today's Full Moon may bring your private life into the public eye and you need to be very discreet in order to avoid embarrassment. Many of you may be dealing with a personal crisis; with Saturn under pressure in your seventh house you may be experiencing profound changes in your serious relationships. Consult your favorite astrologer for more information.
Lucky Number785
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignSagittarius
Cancer
Today's Full Moon may bring personal differences to the surface, but this can be a good thing. If you and your associates can keep an open mind, all parties involved can learn and grow. Avoid people who are only interested in making you see their point of view. In the same way, do not try to force your beliefs or opinions on anyone.
Lucky Number089
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignScorpio
Leo
Today's Full Moon brings resources into focus and this may result in a power struggle of some sort. Nonetheless, it's time to put all your cards on the table. Be honest with yourself and then be honest with others. Many of you will begin to reap the rewards of all your hard work now.
Lucky Number439
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignAries
Virgo
Today's Full Moon brings significant relationships into focus. This is a good time to listen to your best friend or partner, as he or she may be more willing to open up to you. Healing and growth can come through these shared moments. Do not be afraid to make yourself vulnerable to the ones you love. It is in this that you have strength.
Lucky Number673
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignPisces
Libra
Your health, or lack of it, comes to light with today's Full Moon... it's time to take a good look at your daily habits and how they are impacting upon you. Saturn and Uranus are trying to tell you that you're burning the candle at both ends. The stress many Librans are under right now is enough to give anyone an ulcer. Slow down and try to listen to what your body is telling you.
Lucky Number975
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignTaurus
Scorpio
Today's Full Moon brings potential for romance. If you are married, don't miss this opportunity to show your mate that he or she is still your sweetheart. If you are single, it won't hurt to send signals out to the one you are interested in. This is also a very creative and fertile time so if you're trying to get pregnant, tonight may be the night. If you already have children, spend quality time with them.
Lucky Number888
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignGemini
Sagittarius
Today's Full Moon may have you facing personal feelings you've been trying to ignore. You can distract yourself with all the friends and fun you want, but something still seems to be bothering you. Take time to really think about who you are, what you want out of life and where you seem to be headed. You may want to spend more time with your parents.
Lucky Number320
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLeo
Capricorn
Today's Full Moon may force you to speak up, even if that is the last thing you feel like doing. It may be a matter of 'speak now or forever hold your peace' so don't be shy. Those of you who were born in the mid 60's may feel this transit very acutely as natal Uranus and Pluto will be activated. If you feel you are becoming overwhelmed or need guidance, consider consulting your favourite astrologer.
Lucky Number622
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignTaurus
Aquarius
Today's Full Moon activates the energy in your eighth house of sex, money and power so you'll need to pay attention to your gut instincts when it comes to these matters. If you are involved in a power struggle, step back today before you get in too deep. Be careful with your finances. Often the best way to win is simply not to play the game.
Lucky Number158
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignPisces
Pisces
Today's Full Moon places your most significant relationships in the spotlight. You'll need to find a balance between your needs and the needs of your best friend or partner if you want to continue to grow together. Don't let the pressures of the outside world keep you from putting the effort into your closest relationships and making the changes that are necessary.
