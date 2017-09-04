Horoscopes for Monday, September 4, 2017

Aries
Tie up loose ends before the day is through because once the Moon enters Leo and your eleventh house of friendships this evening, you won't be in the mood for business matters. In fact, once you leave the office you might consider taking tomorrow off! The next two days should be lovely for socializing, so plan to meet friends after work tomorrow night.
Lucky Number883
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignScorpio
Taurus
You may have to see to quite a few obligations as the dutiful Moon activates your tenth house of career and status today. There may be problems with a family member that surface during the next two days. Try to listen with your heart and not just with your mind. Some confusion may exist, so make the effort to clear up any misunderstandings.
Lucky Number536
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignScorpio
Gemini
With the Moon in your ninth house of travel and adventure, you'll be ready to try something new. You may need to ask directions if you are driving someplace new. A detailed map will be invaluable today, so keep one handy. Avoid discussions about beliefs during the next two days, as they are likely to get out of hand.
Lucky Number253
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignCancer
Cancer
Strive for balance as the Moon connects with expansive Jupiter in your eighth house of sex, money and power. This can be a very intuitive day as your psychic faculties are activated... some may even get a glimpse of the future. In personal relationships, allow a spirit of generosity and compassion to dominate. You can reach new heights in love with just a little patience and understanding.
Lucky Number540
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLeo
Leo
Be careful not to overextend yourself as the responsive Moon is activated by expansive Jupiter today. You may be tempted to make promises you cannot keep. Try to plan your day realistically, guarding against over scheduling. If you try to please everyone you will end up pleasing no one. Find a way to please yourself that might be agreeable to others.
Lucky Number681
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignScorpio
Virgo
The Moon activates your sixth house of health and service today and you may find you have been given a gift of healing, which can be used to help others. If you have been surrounding yourself with positive energy and people, this can be a wonderful time for you. Spiritual and karmic matters come to the forefront. If you have not been taking good care of yourself, you will need to do so now.
Lucky Number919
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignTaurus
Libra
The Moon and Pluto combine to create passion in your life and your enthusiasm is contagious. Don't let little things make you angry as there is so much to be pleased about today. If you have children, spend real quality time with them now. There is much you can teach and much you can learn simply by engaging in play.
Lucky Number732
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignCancer
Scorpio
Your innermost feelings about your past and family are stirred as the Moon dances in your fourth house of home and family... this is a good time to take a walk down memory lane. With Venus making your home life a little lovelier this month, this is a great time to have friends and family over for a meal. The sensual Bull is a great host, so plan to have company this weekend.
Lucky Number505
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignVirgo
Sagittarius
The responsive Moon and expansive Jupiter may cause you to be unrealistic today, so don't let your ideals cloud the facts. Your associates may be able to assist you in your personal ambitions, but collective goals are more likely to be successful at this time. If you are able to compromise, you can have the best of both worlds and a win-win situation.
Lucky Number442
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignScorpio
Capricorn
It's time to tend to your personal finances as the Moon enters your second house of money. It may seem as though money is slipping through your fingers as Neptune makes a slow trek through your eighth house of corporate finances. Some Crabs may be struggling to finance independent business efforts, while others may need to look more closely at shared accounts.
Lucky Number460
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignScorpio
Aquarius
The Moon lights up your first house of personality, helping you to shine like the star you are. Your magnetism will be irresistible, especially to the Neptune ruled and those strongly influence by Aquarius. Enjoy the effect you have on your adoring public. Everyone should have a turn in the spotlight, and today is yours.
Lucky Number584
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignTaurus
Pisces
The mysterious Moon moves in your twelfth house of secrets and solitude, urging you to spend quiet moments alone. This is the beginning of your low lunar cycle, so plan to recharge your spiritual batteries. Surround yourself with people and things in places that are soothing to your soul. Avoid stressful situations and unpleasant people.
Comments