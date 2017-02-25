Horoscopes for Saturday, February 25, 2017

3:26 Fatal confrontation caught on convenience store camera Pause

0:53 Man shot to death at Bloomfield mart, gunman remains at-large

0:47 Accused killer of Tara Grinstead arrives in court

0:42 Accused killer 'never seemed like a person that would do something like this'

2:23 'We always knew it would be solved,' said Tara Grinstead's stepmother

2:35 This ice cream is rolled, not scooped

1:03 Fatal argument was "perhaps about a cell phone"

4:01 GBI: Tara Grinstead murder suspect 'never on our radar screen'

8:50 GBI announces murder arrest in Tara Grinstead case