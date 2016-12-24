Horoscopes for Saturday, December 24, 2016

0:59 Judge Tripp Self talks about his new job and what he'll miss about being a Superior Court judge Pause

1:57 Kumho Tire Georgia grand opening in Macon

0:50 See the lights at The Rock Ranch in 30 seconds

3:11 Veterans senior demonstrates the difficulty of playing on non-regulation courts

2:46 Dad home early from deployment surprises kids during Santa photo

5:44 Industrial Authority takes over bringing new industry to Macon-Bibb

3:08 Northside celebrates Tae Daley's Vanderbilt signing

2:13 DA describes evidence in Bibb, Peach gambling cases

3:42 Impaired driver caught on Sarasota sheriff helicopter camera