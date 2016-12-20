Horoscopes for Tuesday, December 20, 2016

Aries
It's a wonderful day for spending time with children. You'll get a great deal of satisfaction from playing with them or chatting to them, whether they're your own kids or someone else's. Be prepared for one of them to ask you some searching questions which require careful thought before you answer them.
Lucky Number651
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignVirgo
Taurus
How are your Christmas preparations progressing? Don't panic if you haven't got very far because this is the ideal day for getting yourself organized. You're in a fix-it mood, and will become quite ruthless if necessary. Write lists so you don't forget anything vital, and look in your kitchen cupboards to see if you're running out of any items that you'll need over the holidays.
Lucky Number358
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignLibra
Gemini
A conversation goes very well today, and you'll feel much better for it. Getting certain things off your chest will be much easier than you'd feared. Alternatively, you could end up listening to someone who needs to confide in you, in which case you must promise yourself that you won't repeat what you're told to anyone else, no matter how deliciously juicy.
Lucky Number970
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignAries
Cancer
As the festivities get ever closer, you're starting to feel slightly panic-stricken. Instead of putting all your energy into worrying, you'll do much better if you can channel it into productive activities. Make lists of everything you still need to do and if necessary be prepared to lower your standards slightly, especially if it's a toss up between doing that and having a nervous breakdown.
Lucky Number309
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignCapricorn
Leo
How are your Christmas preparations coming along? This is the perfect day to take stock and work out what you've achieved and what is still to be done. While you're about it, check that you have adequate supplies of things you'll be relying upon over the holidays, whether it's alcohol, food or lightbulbs, and also make sure that vital appliances are working properly. If they aren't, fix them now. You don't want them to go on the blink at the wrong moment.
Lucky Number726
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignLeo
Virgo
This is a brilliant day for fixing problems and doing some trouble-shooting. Have a look around your home in case an appliance or gadget is about to let you down, probably just when you need it most. Either get it mended or replace it, but don't leave it to chance. You should also check that you have enough food for the forthcoming holidays. And if you have time, you'll enjoy doing some cooking and perhaps putting it all in the freezer until it's needed.
Lucky Number964
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignPisces
Libra
Take a look around your home and see whether you need to make a few changes today. Perhaps it's time to do some cleaning or tidying up before the festivities really begin, or maybe you still haven't put up the Christmas decorations and you're determined to do it today. This is also a great day for sorting out a problem or misunderstanding between you and a certain person.
Lucky Number658
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignSagittarius
Scorpio
This is a day for fixing things that have gone wrong recently, whatever they happen to be. Mind you, you'll do best by concentrating on things that are quite serious and important, or which matter a lot to you. You won't be so keen on doing things you consider frivolous. If you have to pay some bills, get them out of the way now before you forget about them in the Christmas rush.
Lucky Number978
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignCapricorn
Sagittarius
If you're planning a forthcoming holiday or long journey, check that all the arrangements are running smoothly. And that's especially important if you'll be jetting off in time for Christmas. Double-check that you have everything you need, making sure that all the essential paperwork, such as your tickets or passport, is in a prominent place so you won't forget to take it with you.
Lucky Number533
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignLibra
Capricorn
This is a great day for sorting out any problems that are currently bugging you. You'll find it easier to tackle them than you might have expected, too. Maybe that's because people are being more co-operative at the moment, or simply because you're determined to get certain things out of the way by the time Christmas is here. While you're at it, pay any bills that will be due within the next two weeks so you don't have to think about them again.
Lucky Number362
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignAries
Aquarius
This is a good day to have a serious chat with someone, whether you want to sort out a long-standing problem or you simply enjoy exchanging ideas. You're in quite a serious mood today, so you won't be keen to discuss things that you consider silly or vapid. If you need to firm up some social arrangements for the next couple of weeks try to get them out of the way now.
Lucky Number504
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignPisces
Pisces
With Christmas only a matter of days away, today is a great opportunity for you to take stock of how far you are along with your preparations. Go through everything systematically, so you aren't in danger of forgetting anything essential such as the turkey or potatoes. While you're about it, check that you have all the household basics that you'll need over the holidays because you don't want to run out while the shops are shut.
