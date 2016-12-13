Horoscopes for Tuesday, December 13, 2016

Aries
How are your Christmas preparations coming along? If the very thought of them makes you shudder, you need to make the most of today's practical influences and get started. Draw up some lists and then hit the shops. If you get yourself organized in advance you won't waste valuable time going backwards and forwards between shops. Map out your plan of action!
Lucky Number922
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignScorpio
Taurus
It's time to sort out your finances, especially if you're worrying about how you're going to afford to buy everything that's needed for the forthcoming festivities. If you're going shopping you'll get great satisfaction from tracking down bargains; you certainly aren't keen on the idea of wasting your money or time right now.
Lucky Number737
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignPisces
Gemini
It's difficult to concentrate on anything today, because your mind keeps leapfrogging from one topic to the next. You have to contend with some irritating interruptions and disruptions that are beyond your control, such as phones ringing or vital pieces of equipment going on the blink at the wrong moment. Keep calm!
Lucky Number461
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignGemini
Cancer
You're in a contrary mood today, making it difficult for others to know how to approach you. You're torn between wanting to be left alone and wanting to be with other people, and it will be hard to get the balance right. Try to keep away from anyone who is very conservative or hidebound because they'll soon start to irritate you.
Lucky Number553
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignLibra
Leo
A friend is very supportive and helpful today, much to your delight. They help you out when you need a hand, or simply give you some much-needed moral support. Make sure you return the favor whenever it's appropriate. If you have the time you'll enjoy being busy with a favourite hobby or pastime too, and it will help you to relax.
Lucky Number595
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignAquarius
Virgo
It's an awkward, difficult day in which you feel at odds with other people. You don't want to do what's expected of you, especially if it seems restrictive and boring. Instead, you want to do things on the spur of the moment, regardless of the consequences or what other people think. But be careful because some of your actions could turn out to have rather embarrassing ramifications.
Lucky Number171
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignPisces
Libra
This is a brilliant day for putting your brain to work. You'll enjoy the intellectual stimulus of talking to someone who makes you think or getting involved in a mind-bending discussion. It will also be very instructive to talk to someone who comes from a completely different background to yours, so you can find out what makes them tick.
Lucky Number214
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignAquarius
Scorpio
You're in a sensible and practical frame of mind today, which is especially useful if you're doing something that involves a strong sense of responsibility or a careful head for figures. For instance, it's great for sorting out an official financial matter, such as paying a bill, applying for a loan or getting in touch with the taxman.
Lucky Number450
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignGemini
Sagittarius
You're feeling restless and unsettled today. You're fed up with your usual routine and you're longing to do something different for a change. Well, why can't you? It's important for you to let off steam before you reach screaming point, because once that happens there's no knowing what you'll do in the interests of keeping yourself amused.
Lucky Number139
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignPisces
Capricorn
It's a day for being businesslike and getting on with your chores and duties. This doesn't mean feeling like Cinderella before she was allowed to go to the ball because actually you'll rather enjoy being businesslike and practical. You'll also enjoy crossing items off your list of things to do. If you need to get to grips with a financial or health matter, do it now.
Lucky Number845
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLibra
Aquarius
Be careful if you're going shopping today because you'll be very tempted to do some impulse buying. That will be especially likely if you're feeling a bit bored or restless, or if someone has rattled you. But beware the lure of the shops unless you can stick to a budget, otherwise you're likely to go overboard. If you're looking for Christmas presents you'll spot some wacky gifts that look like fun but which might not go down very well with their recipients.
Lucky Number113
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignAries
Pisces
It feels as though your life is all over the place today. It's hard to concentrate and you must also cope with interruptions and changes of plan that put you off your stroke. Do your best to go with the flow, because the more rigidly you try to stick to your schedule the more disruptive the day will feel. The good news is that you might even start to enjoy yourself in the end!
