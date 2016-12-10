Horoscopes for Saturday, December 10, 2016

Aries
Life is looking pretty good from where you're standing! No matter what your current circumstances, you're feeling positive and cheerful about them. You could be offered a small opportunity, in which case you should definitely consider it because you never know where it might lead. There will also be an enjoyable connection with someone from another country.
Lucky Number579
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignPisces
Taurus
Give yourself a treat and spend some time with someone special today. Ideally, it should be just the two of you, preferably somewhere private so you don't have to worry about anyone overhearing what you're saying. If you're planning a grand seduction scene, it looks as though all your dreams will come true.
Lucky Number861
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignLibra
Gemini
You're in a diplomatic mood Gemini and you charm the birds out of the trees if you need to. However, if you're wise you'll concentrate on close associates and workmates rather than our feathered friends, because that's where you'll get the best results. If you've been hoping to turn a colleague into a lover, you'll make a lot of progress today.
Lucky Number944
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignSagittarius
Cancer
If there have been a few problems between you and a loved one recently, this is a marvellous day for putting matters to rights. Be prepared to say sorry if necessary, because a genuine apology will go a long way towards repairing the situation. If you're going to a party you'll enjoy chatting to the people who are there. You might even attract a few admirers in the process.
Lucky Number937
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignScorpio
Leo
You're in an adventurous and outgoing mood today, feeling very sociable and gregarious. It's a wonderful day for getting together with people who are on the same wavelength as you and for enjoying their company. It's also great for making some new acquaintances because you'll soon find that you have lots in common. This is a terrific day for taking off on your travels, too, whether you go near or far.
Lucky Number351
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignAquarius
Virgo
You're finding it easy to say the right thing today, which is great if you're with someone who can be rather tricky at times and who needs to be handled with care. You might even have them eating out of your hand before too long, given half a chance. If you haven't yet finished writing your Christmas cards this is a great day to do it. You might even enjoy the process instead of regarding it as a chore.
Lucky Number574
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignAries
Libra
This is a great day for talking about the things and people you value. You'll have plenty to say on the subject, but make sure you let others get a word in edgeways every now and then. It's also a marvellous day for doing some Christmas shopping. You'll love seeing what's on offer in the shops, especially if you can combine the experience with an enjoyable treat, such as a meal out or a trip to the cinema.
Lucky Number266
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignSagittarius
Scorpio
It's another good opportunity to get your Christmas cards and letters out of the way, especially if you've been putting them off. You might even enjoy the whole process, and manage to think of interesting things to say in each card. If you're going shopping you'll be happiest if you can take someone along to keep you company.
Lucky Number391
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignScorpio
Sagittarius
This is a day for enjoying yourself whenever you get the chance, so get ready to have some fun. It's wonderful if you're going to a party or some sort of celebration because you'll do your utmost to make it go with a swing. You'll chat to all and sundry, put people at their ease and sparkle so much that the Christmas lights look dull by comparison. There's no stopping you at the moment, Sagittarius!
Lucky Number469
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignTaurus
Capricorn
This is a great day for getting together with friends and other kindred spirits. You'll enjoy exchanging ideas with them or simply having a good old chat. If you haven't yet made any plans for the Christmas holidays, how about starting now? Maybe you should line up some social events, invite people over to your place or plan some outings for you and your family.
Lucky Number758
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignCancer
Aquarius
Keep your ear close to the grapevine today and you could hear some interesting information. It might be fascinating gossip that thrills you to the core or it might be some useful titbits connected with your work. If you're going to a party or get-together, try to do some discreet networking. But remember the word 'discreet'. You don't want to be too obvious about it.
Lucky Number350
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignLibra
Pisces
How are your Christmas preparations coming along? If you still have a long way to go this is an excellent day for making up for lost time. However, you may not be very imaginative when it comes to dreaming up clever ideas for Christmas gifts. Go for sensible and practical options that don't involve a lot of time or trouble.
