Horoscopes

December 5, 2016 5:42 AM

Horoscopes for Monday, December 5, 2016

Accuweather
 

Aries

March 21-April 19

Enthusiasm could get the better of you today Aries, urging you to overdo it, or to overcommit yourself in some way. Be especially careful if you're spending money because you'll easily part with a lot more than you intended. You won't turn a hair at the time, but later on you might wonder what on earth possessed you to do such a rash thing. So be careful!

Lucky Number

493

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Pisces
 

Taurus

April 20-May 20

Someone has a powerful desire for freedom, and woe betide you if you appear to be holding them back in any way. You may have to bite your lip and let them do things that you dislike or don't approve of, rather than risk alienating them or making them rebel against you. However, it will be difficult not to say or do exactly what you want, and hang the consequences.

Lucky Number

135

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Virgo
 

Gemini

May 21-June 21

Easy does it! You're tempted to take on too much today, especially if it involves physical activity. For instance, you may decide that if an hour at the gym is good for you then two hours will be twice as good for you, even though your body may not be used to such rigors. As a result, you might end up feeling much worse than when you started, and what's the point of that?

Lucky Number

628

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Libra
 

Cancer

June 22-July 22

Crabs are full of enthusiasm today, even though it's Monday. In fact, you get so carried away that you push yourself further than usual and end up feeling worn out. With luck there won't be any harm done, but beware of taking more exercise than you're used to or you might feel stiff and achy tomorrow. You should also be careful about overspending if you're going shopping.

Lucky Number

989

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Cancer
 

Leo

July 23-August 22

You're raring to go now, but take care not to bite off more than you can chew. Don't take on more work than you can comfortably handle and don't set yourself targets that turn out to be impossibly ambitious. Do your best to scale things down a little to avoid getting egg on your face, as it would be embarrassing to have to admit defeat.

Lucky Number

574

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Capricorn
 

Virgo

August 23-September 22

Virgo is full of beans today, so it's all energetic and bouncy. You'll hardly be able to sit still because you'd much rather keep moving. However, there's a strong chance that you might do too much and end up feeling exhausted. Be especially careful if you're doing some exercise, because you could push yourself too far and do yourself an injury, such as pulling a muscle.

Lucky Number

762

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Capricorn
 

Libra

September 23-October 22

It's easy to go overboard today, particularly where money is concerned. Bear that in mind if you're shopping because you won't know when to stop. It's especially likely if you're Christmas shopping because your generosity will know no bounds. But can you afford to make these generous and benevolent gestures or should you be a bit more money-minded?

Lucky Number

461

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius
 

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

Be careful today because your words could easily run away with you, leading to embarrassment when you say the wrong thing. You're also feeling very energetic right now, but once again you should try to hold back and not to go completely overboard in case you end up feeling exhausted. If someone offers you an opportunity, make sure it's going to work in your favor before you say yes. And don't over-commit yourself!

Lucky Number

691

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Scorpio
 

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

You need to pace yourself today, especially if you're doing something physical or energetic. If you don't pace yourself, you'll end up feeling like a wet lettuce, because you won't have any energy. You might even do yourself harm by pulling a muscle or getting some sort of injury, purely because you don't know when to stop. So take it easy, Sagittarius!

Lucky Number

608

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius
 

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

You're raring to go Capricorn, especially if you can do something energetic and adventurous. Don't follow the usual Monday routine if you can possibly avoid it. Watch out for a slight tendency to go over the top today and to take on too much, because you're bound to regret it later on. And don't commit yourself to any activities that you know you won't be able to handle, either.

Lucky Number

655

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Taurus
 

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

Do your best not to take on more than you can comfortably manage today, whether that means not overdoing it at work or pacing yourself while you're at home. It will be very easy to get carried away by enthusiasm and to commit yourself to things you don't have time for, especially if you're hoping to impress someone with your keen attitude. Better to know your limits, Aquarius, than to bite off more than you can chew.

Lucky Number

927

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Taurus
 

Pisces

February 19-March 20

You're full of beans today! It's great for getting things done. But will you know when to stop? You're having such a burst of enthusiasm that you're reluctant to slow down. Bear in mind that you shouldn't push yourself further than you can comfortably go, and that you shouldn't make promises you know you won't be able to keep, no matter how sincerely you mean them at the time.

Lucky Number

347

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Virgo

