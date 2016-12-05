Horoscopes for Monday, December 5, 2016

0:55 Tennessee resident who fled wildfire: "It was like a picture of H-E-L-L." Pause

0:52 Body cameras new to Bibb deputies

1:37 Animal Welfare Conference touts new license plate to reduce unwanted pets

0:56 Running game keys Macon County to semifinal win

1:12 Northside's Tae Daley and Kam Burnett talk about last week and this week

2:51 Macon zoning board approves zoning for restaurant

1:24 Neighbor describes Tortola Way shooting aftermath

1:26 Deputy rescues clerk from burning Circle K

1:12 Super Heroes and Princesses needed to help save Christmas