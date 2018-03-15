Museums and tours during Cherry Blossom Festival

A guide to the museums and specialty tours offered during the Cherry Blossom Festival.
The Big House Museum
11 a.m.-6 p.m. March 16 and March 22-24; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. March 18 and 25. 2321 Vineville Ave. Tour the house that was home to the Allman Brothers Band, their roadies, friends and families. Groove with musical instruments and clothing that belonged to the original, former and current members of the Allman Brothers Band, plus posters, photos and memorabilia. $10-$15. 478-741-5551. thebighousemuseum.com.
Cannonball House
10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. March 16-17 and March 19-24. 856 Mulberry St. Visit the 1853 Greek Revival house, and see the unexploded shell that crashed into the home during the 1864 Federal attack. Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, it contains period furnishings and more. $4-$8. 478-745-5982. cannonballhouse.org.
Free Birds & Night Owls Music History Walking Tour
1-2:30 p.m. March 19-23. Meet at the Rookery, 543 Cherry St. Presented by Rock Candy Tours, see the homes, offices, crash pads and favorite haunts of some of Southern music’s most legendary players during this 1.5-hour, easy walking tour that focuses on downtown Macon’s entertainment district. $15 cash or check, reserve online with a credit card. rockcandytours.com.
Georgia Sports Hall of Fame
10 a.m.-5 p.m. March 16 and March 20-23; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. March 17 and 24. 301 Cherry St. Immerse yourself in Georgia’s greatest sports moments while touring 14,000 square feet of exhibits featuring heroes such as Bobby Jones, Hank Aaron and more. $3.50-$8. 478-752-1585. georgiasportshalloffame.com.
Hay House
10 a.m.-4 p.m. March 16 and March 19-24; 1-4 p.m. March 18 and 25. 934 Georgia Ave. One of Georgia’s most historic homes, the Johnston-Felton-Hay House in Macon was declared a National Historic Landmark in 1974. Visitors will enjoy tours showcasing the 1855-59 Italian Renaissance Revival mansion. $7-$11. 478-742-8155. hayhousemacon.org.
Museum of Arts and Sciences
10 a.m.-5 p.m. March 16 and March 20-24; 1-5p.m. March 18 and 25. 4182 Forsyth Road. Explore four galleries, the Discovery House with hands-on activities, live animal habitats, the Mark Smith Planetarium, an observatory, nature trail and gift shop. $5-$10. 478-477-3232. masmacon.org.
Museum of Aviation
9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. Ga. 247 at Russell Parkway, Warner Robins. Aviation history comes alive with more than 100 authentic U.S. Air Force aircraft and missiles. It’s the second largest museum in the United States Air Force and the fourth most visited museum in the Department of Defense. Free. 478-926-6870. museumofaviation.org.
Ocmulgee National Monument Lantern Light Tours
7:30-9:30 p.m. March 16-18 and March 23-25. Tours every 10 minutes. 1207 Emery Highway. $1-$6. Grab a lantern and stroll along the path from the Visitor’s Center to the Great Temple Mound. Meet costumed characters with ties to Ocmulgee, which has had 17,000 years of continuous habitation. Open for free self-guided tours from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. 478-752-8257. nps.gov/ocmu.
Sidney Lanier Cottage
10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. March 16-17 and March 22-24. 935 High St. Tour the nationally-registered 1842 birthplace of the famous poet and musician of the Old South. Among the objects on view are one of Sidney Lanier’s flutes, Mary Day’s wedding dress of 1867, and several portraits and first editions. $2-$5. 478-742-5084. sidneylaniercottage.org.
Spring Spirits Stroll
6-6:45 p.m. March 16-18 and March 22-25. Tours begin every 15 minutes; please arrive 15 minutes early. Historic Riverside Cemetery, 1301 Riverside Drive. Take a guided walking tour of the cemetery with actors representing the spirits of some of Macon’s most fascinating characters. Appropriate for all ages. $10. Tickets available online at riversidecemetery.com.
Tubman Museum
9 a.m.-5 p.m. March 16-17 and March 20-24. 310 Cherry St. See exhibitions devoted to African-American art, history and culture. $6-$10. 478-743-8544. tubmanmuseum.com.
Waddell Barnes Botanical Gardens
8 a.m.-6 p.m. daily, Middle Georgia State University, 100 University Parkway. Enjoy an easy-to-follow, self-guided tour of the gardens. Be sure to see the Cherry Tree Garden. Free. mga.edu/botanical-gardens.
Woodruff House
10 a.m.-5 p.m. March 16-25. 988 Bond St. This Antebellum mansion overlooks downtown Macon offering spectacular views. The Ikebana Japanese flower arranging exhibit is also on display thanks to members of the Middle Georgia Chapter of Ikebana International. Free. Cherryblossom.com.
