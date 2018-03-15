Special events at night add extra dazzle

While egg hunts, bouncy houses, vendors and amusement rides will be the highlight for many attendees of the Cherry Blossom Festival, the night life may take on a different hue for others. Balls, dinner on a bridge, a fashion event and a comedic roast and toast are just a few of the unique aspects that the Cherry Blossom Festival will showcase this year.
The Bridge Dinner
This new festival event will be held 7-10 p.m. March 16 on Mercer University Pedestrian Bridge, located at 1501 Mercer University Drive. “The bridge is a beautiful view of downtown Macon, and we’re excited because it will be a wonderful evening of reveling in the beginning of the festival,” said Hannah Jett Moore, the festival’s marketing and sponsorship coordinator. “Being on the bridge is exciting in nature, but the (food) table goes all the way down the bridge and will be decorated wonderfully … and the streets will be blocked off as well.” According to the Cherry Blossom website, guests can experience catering by The Perfect Pear and “savor the moment with Sassy Wines.” Tickets are already sold out for this event.
The Cherry Blossom Emerald Ball
The black or “pink” tie event will be held from 7-11 p.m. March 17, St. Patrick’s Day, at the Macon City Auditorium and will be a “tribute to Ireland,”said Collin Holder, director of operations. The event, which will include a “seated and served filet dinner,” will have music provided by The Grapevine for guests to dance to throughout the evening as well as “river dancers that will do a performance to start off the evening,” Holder said. Tickets for the event are $75.
Chic Soiree Fashion Show
The show will be held from 7-9 p.m. March 22 at the Historic Terminal Station, 200 Cherry Street. Canaan Marshall, who works with the event, said it’s a great platform for local stores and boutiques to showcase their products, and businesses from the Middle Georgia area will be showcasing a variety of fashions. “Expect to see daytime to true evening fashions,” he said. The cost is $50 for general admission, and $75 for VIP ticket and a Lux Box, which contains Botox, specialty coupons for boutiques and cookies from an international company.
Comedy Show
Mark Ballard performs during an evening that features comical stories and a roast and toast of Cherry Blossom Festival Founder Carolyn Crayton. The show begins at March 23 at the Anderson Conference Center, 5171 Eisenhower Parkway. Ballard, who has known Crayton for many years and has worked with the festival since its beginning, said “ It’s going to be all in fun. We’re adding a toast to it, so people know it won’t be negative. We’re going to have a fun time throughout the whole event.” About 20 people will be speaking at the event, which will also include a montage of old photos to go along with the stories. Ballard said it’s going to be “sorta like a dinner party” with “lots of banter and jokes.” Doors will open at 6 p.m., and the show will start around 7 p.m. Tickets are $40.
