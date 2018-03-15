There’s one place to head to for music, rides and attractions

Central City Park will once again become the focus of fun in Middle Georgia when the Cherry Blossom Festival arrives.
From amusements to vendors and everything in between, the festival boasts something for everyone and this year is no exception. From 10 o’clock in the morning until 10 o’clock at night the park will be buzzing with activity.
This year the park will play host to over $400,000 worth of entertainment for only a fraction of the cost for visitors. There will all be three free park-and-walk locations close to the park and two other free park-and-ride locations so that festivalgoers can save money and enjoy the park any time of day.
If you like concerts then you can get your fill. There will be a free, themed concert every night included with park admission.
Of course, Drew Exposition will be back to provide midway rides for thrill seekers and kids of all ages.
The Balloon Wheel is a more family friendly experience, while the Seattle Wheel provides patrons a more thrilling ride.
The Caterpillar will be a great ride for smaller children who are not quite ready for the big time roller coasters.
Zoogvogel and Cyclops will have you flying through the air and classics such as bumper cars, tea cups and Tilt-A-Whirl will have many feeling nostalgic.
Heroes Day is March 19. All active, retired, reserve and veteran military, Department of Defense civilian employees, firefighters and law enforcement with proper identification get free admission to the park, along with immediate family. They also get to pay a discounted rate for unlimited rides.
During the day, there will be exhibits and shows for people of all ages to experience. For kids with an eye for science there will be a Kidz Science Safari happening all day long. Thrill seekers can check out the Nerveless Nocks: Daredevils & Wheels Moto Stunt Spectacular and the Human Cannonball Show starring Dave “The Bullet” Smith. The Atlanta Puppet Show and Scott’s World of Magic Show give you something to train your eyes on while Street Breakz might get you moving your feet. Also, make sure to take a picture with Carrie McQueen: Stilt Walker.
On March 18, the park will welcome one of the Express Clydesdales, which will be available for photos from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. People will also be able to enter and win a chance to ride in the wagon during the parade.
Food is always one of the more enjoyable parts of the festival and Central City Park should not disappoint with the variety of food vendors available.
If you’re into the savory and sweet, Chocolate and Spice Eatery has you covered. If it’s Tex-Mex you desire head over to the Quesadilla Gourmet. Moose Joose Slush and Rios Italian Ice will keep you cool on those warm afternoons, and there’ll always be kettle corn and many other vendors to calm your munchies at night.
To close out the Pinkest Party on Earth, Central City Park will host a fireworks display at 10 p.m. March 25.
