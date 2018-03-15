Cherry Blossom Festival calendar of events

March 16
The Festival at Central City Park
Enjoy exciting shows, concerts, fair food, amusement rides, vendors and more. Exhibits and performers will include a Kidz Science Safari, Nerveless Nocks: Daredevils & Wheels Moto Stunt Spectacular, Scott’s World of Magic Show, Street Breakz, David “The Bullet” Smith: Human Cannonball Show, Atlanta Puppet Show, Carrie McQueen: Stilt Walker and the Big Idaho Potato Truck. For daily show times, go to www.cherryblossom.com. Central City Park. $5 per person; free for children 10 and under. 10 a.m.-10 p.m.
Central City Park Opening Ceremony
International, state and local dignitaries celebrate 36 years of Macon’s International Cherry Blossom Festival as they conduct the ribbon-cutting to open 2018. Central City Park. Free with park admission. www.cherryblossom.com. Noon-1 p.m.
Bridge Dinner
Revel in an exquisite harvest-table dining experience catered by The Perfect Pear and savor the moment with Sassy Wines. Mercer University Pedestrian Bridge. $65 per person. 7-10 p.m.
Latin Pop Revolution
This event, produced by Macon Pops, will feature the music of Tito Puente, Sergio Mendes, Miami Sound Machine, JLo, Christina Aguilera and more. Dance the night away at this high energy event. 105 Mercer University Drive. Executive table $540, premium table $440. General admission is $24. Students and faculty from any school with ID are $14. 478-301-5470. 7:30 p.m.
Tea Garden Party
Join us for a special reception featuring botanicals, blown glass and ceramics by Jeffrey Whittle, Melissa Harshman, Devon Cole, Kelly Robertson, Mary Frances Burt, Frances de La Rosa and Leslie Miller. 486 First St. Free. 5-8 p.m.
Spring Spirit Stroll
A guided walking tour with actors representing the spirits of some of Macon’s most fascinating characters. Hear the captivating stories of past Macon residents and local history. Riverside Cemetery, 1301 Riverside Drive. $10; free for ages 5 and younger. www.riversidecemetery.com. Tours at 6 p.m., 6:15 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 6:45 p.m.
Celli
Celli consists of four classically trained cellists pushing the boundaries of traditional cello music. The night will begin with a violin duo consisting of McDuffie Center for Strings students Dustin Wilkes-Kim and Charissa Leung. Library Ballroom, 652 Mulberry St. $15. 478-957-7728. 7 p.m.
Ocmulgee Lantern Light Tours
Grab a lantern and stroll along the luminary lined path from the Visitor Center to the Great Temple Mound; includes interpretive talks and costumed characters. Ocmulgee National Monument, 1207 Emery Highway. $6 for ages 13 and older; $1 ages 6-12; free for ages 5 and younger. 478-752-8257. 7:30-9 p.m.
Country Night
Featuring the No. 1 Zac Brown Tribute Band, 20 Ride. Coca-Cola Entertainment Stage, Central City Park. Free with park admission. 8-10 p.m.
March 17
Pink Pancake Breakfast
Enjoy delicious pink pancakes served up by the Macon-Bibb County Fire Department. All proceeds benefit the American Cancer Society. United Building, Central City Park. $5; $2 for ages 5 and younger. 478-751-9180. 7 a.m.-10:30 a.m.
The Festival at Central City Park
Enjoy exciting shows, concerts, fair food, amusement rides, vendors and more. Exhibits and performers will include a Kidz Science Safari, Nerveless Nocks: Daredevils & Wheels Moto Stunt Spectacular, Scott’s World of Magic Show, Street Breakz, David “The Bullet” Smith: Human Cannonball Show, Atlanta Puppet Show, Carrie McQueen: Stilt Walker and the Big Idaho Potato Truck. For daily show times, go to www.cherryblossom.com. Central City Park. $5 per person; free for children 10 and under. 10 a.m.-10 p.m.
Macon Amateur Radio Club Special Event Station
Licensed amateur radio operators from the Macon Amateur Radio Club will set up a shortwave station at the corner of MLK and Poplar Street. They will attempt to contact other amateurs across the U.S. and Canada and promote the Cherry Blossom Festival. Visitors are welcome to stop by and observe. 486 First St. Free. 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Macon Open Air Market
Visit the ever expanding alfresco market, which will feature over 60 makers, farmers, artisans and food trucks bringing their locally handmade or homegrown goods to downtown. We also will have a full food truck court, a Market Merch Tent, a Paw Pal area for pets, and a face painting booth for kids. 543 Plum St. Free. 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Ride In Motorcycle Exhibit
Typically over 100 motorcycles enter the park around noon and park on exhibit lawn for people to view. The show is sponsored by ABATE of Georgia, Georgia’s only Motorcyclist’s Rights Organization. 770-490-2330. Noon-2:30 p.m.
Shamrock ‘N’ Ride Burger Tri
Grab your gaudiest green gear and get ready to burn rubber and fill your belly this St. Patrick’s Day with Bike Walk Macon. If you love bikes, burgers, booze, music, fun, or all of the above, this event is for you. The challenge will kick off at Tattnall Square Park. 1155 College St. 478-335-1236. 12:30 p.m.-4 p.m.
Cotton Avenue Revival Festival
Celebrate the rich legacy and revitalization of downtown Macon’s historic black business district during the Cotton Avenue Revival Festival. Join us on Forsyth Street in front of H&H to enjoy live music and learn more about the history of this part of downtown. Cotton Avenue. Free. www.cottonavenuecoalition.org. 12:30-7 p.m.
Cherry Blossom Bed Race
Chuckle if you will, but these speed machines are serious. Open to anyone who wants to get in on the fun and excitement of old fashioned bed racing. Cherry and Third Streets. Free. 1-2 p.m.
Firefighter Competition
Watch members of the Macon-Bibb County Fire Department put their skills to the test in this annual competition. Cherry St. Free. 2-3 p.m.
Art Slam
Art Slam will feature six artists representing Middle Georgia State University. They will have two hours to create an original art piece that adheres to the theme “St. Patrick’s Day + Cherry Blossom.” Drop in and enjoy music and light refreshments while watching the creative process. 567 on First Street. Free. 478-747-9793. 2:30-5:30 p.m.
Spring Spirit Stroll
A guided walking tour with actors representing the spirits of some of Macon’s most fascinating characters. Hear the captivating stories of past Macon residents and local history. Riverside Cemetery, 1301 Riverside Drive. $10; free for ages 5 and younger. www.riversidecemetery.com. Tours offered at 6 p.m., 6:15 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 6:45 p.m.
Cherry Blossom Emerald Ball
Experience traditional Irish music. An evening featuring dining and dancing is the perfect way to celebrate 36 years of Macon Georgia’s International Cherry Blossom Festival. Black tie optional. Macon City Auditorium. Reservations required. $75 for an individual or $600 for a table. 7-11 p.m.
Ocmulgee Lantern Light Tours
Grab a lantern and stroll along the luminary lined path from the Visitor Center to the Great Temple Mound; includes interpretive talks and costumed characters. Ocmulgee National Monument, 1207 Emery Highway. $6 for ages 13 and older; $1 ages 6-12; free for ages 5 and younger. 478-752-8257. 7:30-9 p.m.
Pop Night
Featuring a Michael Jackson tribute band, the “Ultimate King of Pop Live Experience” celebrates the profoundly influential artist. Coca-Cola Entertainment Stage, Central City Park. Free with park admission. 8-10 p.m.
March 18
Cherry Blossom Worship Service
Celebrate love, beauty and international friendship by worshiping and enjoying fellowship with the community. Riverside United Methodist Church, 735 Pierce Ave. 10:30-11:30 a.m.
The Festival at Central City Park
Enjoy exciting shows, concerts, fair food, amusement rides, vendors and more. Exhibits and performers will include a Kidz Science Safari, Nerveless Nocks: Daredevils & Wheels Moto Stunt Spectacular, Scott’s World of Magic Show, Street Breakz, David “The Bullet” Smith: Human Cannonball Show, Atlanta Puppet Show, Carrie McQueen: Stilt Walker and the Big Idaho Potato Truck. For daily show times, go to www.cherryblossom.com. Central City Park. $5 per person; free for children 10 and under. 10 a.m.-10 p.m.
Pure Barre Pop Up in the Park
Experience the nation’s leading barre workout at a free class, which is designed to lift your seat, tone your thighs, arms and abs, and burn fat. Participants should bring a yoga mat and water and must be 18 or older (or 16 with a legal guardian present). 155 College St., Tattnall Square Park. www.purebarre.com/ga-macon. 478-757-8561. Free. 1 p.m.
Lantern Lighting
Join Cherry Blossom Festival dignitaries for this special Cherry Blossom Festival tradition as they light the ceremonial lantern in Third Street Park. Free. 3-3:30 p.m.
Cherry Blossom Parade
An F-15 flyover from Robins Air Force Base will start the 2018 parade. Be amazed by the world-famous Express Clydesdales as they strut through the streets along with fantastic floats, marching bands, military units, costumed performers and more. Cherry and Mulberry streets. Free. 4-5:30 p.m.
Spring Spirit Stroll
A guided walking tour with actors representing the spirits of some of Macon’s most fascinating characters. Hear the captivating stories of past Macon residents and local history. Riverside Cemetery, 1301 Riverside Drive. $10; free for ages 5 and younger. www.riversidecemetery.com. Tours at 6 p.m., 6:15 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 6:45 p.m.
Ocmulgee Lantern Light Tours
Grab a lantern and stroll along the luminary lined path from the Visitor Center to the Great Temple Mound; includes interpretive talks and costumed characters. Ocmulgee National Monument, 1207 Emery Highway. $6 for ages 13 and older; $1 ages 6-12; free for ages 5 and younger. 478-752-8257. 7:30-9 p.m.
Soul Night
Featuring a tribute to Otis Redding, the Boston-based trio Hank Wonder creates its own soulful blend of Americana. Coca-Cola Entertainment Stage, Central City Park. Free with park admission. 8-10 p.m.
March 19
The Festival at Central City Park
Enjoy exciting shows, concerts, fair food, amusement rides, vendors and more. Exhibits and performers will include a Kidz Science Safari, Nerveless Nocks: Daredevils & Wheels Moto Stunt Spectacular, Scott’s World of Magic Show, Street Breakz, David “The Bullet” Smith: Human Cannonball Show, Atlanta Puppet Show, Carrie McQueen: Stilt Walker and the Big Idaho Potato Truck. For daily show times, go to www.cherryblossom.com. Central City Park. $5 per person; free for children 10 and under. 10 a.m.-10 p.m.
Heroes Day
Free park admission for all active, retired, reserve and veteran military members, Department of Defense civilian employees, firefighters, law enforcement officers, first responders and their immediate family, with ID. Pay-one-price discount with military or DOD ID, for $10 unlimited midway rides. Central City Park. 10 a.m.-10 p.m.
Third Street Park Festivities
Enjoy Coca- Cola products, Krispy Kreme doughnuts and various refreshments from Cherry Blossom Festival sponsors while supplies last, along with entertainers, horse-drawn carriage rides and a special theme each day. Third Street Park. Free. www.cherryblossom.com. 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Cherry Blossom Organ Concert
Mulberry Street United Methodist Church and the American Guild of Organists present the 2018 Cherry Blossom Organ Concert Series, a 30-minute performance. 719 Mulberry St. 478-745-8601. Free. Noon.
Organ and Brass Concert
Colony IV Brass Quintet and the American Guild of Organists join forces in this event that spotlights both the sound of brass instruments and of Riverside United Methodist’s Schantz pipe organ. 735 Pierce Ave. 478-746-9688. 7:30 p.m.
Classic Rock Night
Featuring a Bruce Springsteen tribute band, the B-Street Band is from the heart of the Jersey shore. Coca-Cola Entertainment Stage, Central City Park. Free with park admission. 8-10 p.m.
March 20
The Festival at Central City Park
Enjoy exciting shows, concerts, fair food, amusement rides, vendors and more. Exhibits and performers will include a Kidz Science Safari, Nerveless Nocks: Daredevils & Wheels Moto Stunt Spectacular, Scott’s World of Magic Show, Street Breakz, David “The Bullet” Smith: Human Cannonball Show, Atlanta Puppet Show, Carrie McQueen: Stilt Walker and the Big Idaho Potato Truck. For daily show times, go to www.cherryblossom.com. Central City Park. $5 per person; free for children 10 and under. 10 a.m.-10 p.m.
Third Street Park Festivities
Enjoy Coca- Cola products, Krispy Kreme doughnuts and various refreshments from Cherry Blossom Festival sponsors while supplies last, along with entertainers, horse-drawn carriage rides and a special theme each day. Third Street Park. Free. www.cherryblossom.com. 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Cherry Blossom Organ Concert
Mulberry Street United Methodist Church and the American Guild of Organists present the 2018 Cherry Blossom Organ Concert Series, a 30-minute performance. 719 Mulberry St. 478-745-8601. Free. Noon.
Cherry Blossom Tea
The Mentors Project hosts a tea at the historic American Red Cross as a free event for guests from the community and from around the world. The organization’s proteges will showcase their leadership and social skills. 195 Holt Ave. 478-954-4346. Free. 3 p.m.
‘90s Night
Featuring a Bon Jovi Tribute band, Slippery When Wet. Coca-Cola Entertainment Stage, Central City Park. Free with park admission. 8-10 p.m.
March 21
The Festival at Central City Park
Enjoy exciting shows, concerts, fair food, amusement rides, vendors and more. Exhibits and performers will include a Kidz Science Safari, Nerveless Nocks: Daredevils & Wheels Moto Stunt Spectacular, Scott’s World of Magic Show, Street Breakz, David “The Bullet” Smith: Human Cannonball Show, Atlanta Puppet Show, Carrie McQueen: Stilt Walker and the Big Idaho Potato Truck. For daily show times, go to www.cherryblossom.com. Central City Park. $5 per person; free for children 10 and under. 10 a.m.-10 p.m.
The Art of Ikebana and Local Pottery
Enjoy light refreshments in the Macon Arts Gallery and watch a live floral demonstration by Donna Scott to learn more about Ikebana, an elegant Japanese art form. Ikebana arrangements are living things where nature and humanity are brought together. 486 First St. $25. 478-743-6940. 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m.
Third Street Park Festivities
Enjoy Coca-Cola products, Krispy Kreme doughnuts and various refreshments from Cherry Blossom Festival sponsors while supplies last, along with entertainers, horse-drawn carriage rides and a special theme each day. Third Street Park. Free. www.cherryblossom.com. 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Let’s Do Lunch
Let’s Do Lunch is a pop-up lunch series for young professionals living and working downtown. Meet, network and engage with other young professionals while contributing to the economic development of Macon. 430 Third St. 404-804-3207. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Cherry Blossom Organ Concert
Mulberry Street United Methodist Church and the American Guild of Organists present the 2018 Cherry Blossom Organ Concert Series, a 30-minute performance. 719 Mulberry St. 478-745-8601. Free. Noon.
‘80s Night
Featuring a Journey tribute band, Departure replicates the look, sound, and feel of the original ‘80s rock super-group. Coca-Cola Entertainment Stage, Central City Park. Free with park admission. 8-10 p.m.
March 22
The Festival at Central City Park
Enjoy exciting shows, concerts, fair food, amusement rides, vendors and more. Exhibits and performers will include a Kidz Science Safari, Nerveless Nocks: Daredevils & Wheels Moto Stunt Spectacular, Scott’s World of Magic Show, Street Breakz, David “The Bullet” Smith: Human Cannonball Show, Atlanta Puppet Show, Carrie McQueen: Stilt Walker and the Big Idaho Potato Truck. For daily show times, go to www.cherryblossom.com. Central City Park. $5 per person; free for children 10 and under. 10 a.m.-10 p.m.
Third Street Park Festivities
Enjoy Coca-Cola products, Krispy Kreme doughnuts and various refreshments from Cherry Blossom Festival sponsors while supplies last, along with entertainers, horse-drawn carriage rides and a special theme each day. Third Street Park. Free. www.cherryblossom.com. 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Cherry Blossom Organ Concert
Mulberry Street United Methodist Church and the American Guild of Organists present the 2018 Cherry Blossom Organ Concert Series, a 30-minute performance. 719 Mulberry St. 478-745-8601. Free. Noon.
Spring Spirit Stroll
A guided walking tour with actors representing the spirits of some of Macon’s most fascinating characters. Hear the captivating stories of past Macon residents and local history. Riverside Cemetery, 1301 Riverside Drive. $10; free for ages 5 and younger. www.riversidecemetery.com. Tours at 6 p.m., 6:15 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 6:45 p.m.
Chic Soiree Fashion Show
Featuring the emerging trends of spring, the fashion show will showcase celebrity guest models, local boutiques, Cherry Blossom royalty and more surprises. Terminal Station. 478-330-7050. $50 for general admission, $75 for VIP ticket and a swag bag. 7-9 p.m.
Master Gardeners Spring Plant Sale
Get gardening advice and shop Master Gardener grown plants, shrubs and trees at bargain prices. 2055 Eisenhower Pkwy. Noon-5 p.m.
Classical Concert
Enjoy the music of Louise Barfield, Macon musician and international classical concert pianist. Little Carnegie of the South, 1910 Forsyth St. Office Park. Reservations encouraged. $30. Children must be 8 or older to attend. www.littlecarnegieofthesouth.com. 478-256-3388. 5 p.m.
Georgia on My Mind
Enjoy an evening of old sweet songs featuring Georgia music from the Middle Georgia Concert Band. Porter Auditorium at Wesleyan College, 4760 Forsyth Road. Free. 7-9 p.m.
Corks and Canvas
Bring a bottle of your favorite wine or other beverage to sip on and learn to create a painting. No experience required. An artist will guide you through the steps. The 567 Center for Renewal. Space is limited; to register call 478-238-6051. $28. 7-9:30 p.m.
Charlie Daniels Band
Charlie Daniels brings the sounds of everything from gospel to Southern rock and country. Macon City Auditorium. 415 First St. Tickets $36, $46 and $56. 478-803-1593. www.maconcentreplex.org. 7:30 p.m.
Soul/Motown Night
Featuring a James Brown Tribute band, the Atlanta Funk Society is a collection of some of Georgia’s finest musicians. Coca-Cola Entertainment Stage, Central City Park. Free with park admission. 8-10 p.m.
March 23
Master Gardeners Spring Plant Sale
Get gardening advice and shop Master Gardener grown plants, shrubs and trees at bargain prices. 2055 Eisenhower Pkwy. Noon-5 p.m.
The Festival at Central City Park
Enjoy exciting shows, concerts, fair food, amusement rides, vendors and more. Exhibits and performers will include a Kidz Science Safari, Nerveless Nocks: Daredevils & Wheels Moto Stunt Spectacular, Scott’s World of Magic Show, Street Breakz, David “The Bullet” Smith: Human Cannonball Show, Atlanta Puppet Show, Carrie McQueen: Stilt Walker and the Big Idaho Potato Truck. For daily show times, go to www.cherryblossom.com. Central City Park. $5 per person; free for children 10 and under. 10 a.m.-10 p.m.
Third Street Park Festivities: Founders Day Celebration
Celebrate the founders of the Cherry Blossom Festival. Enjoy cupcakes provided by Felicia’s Cake Factory, along with Coca-Cola products, Krispy Kreme doughnuts and various refreshments from Cherry Blossom Festival sponsors while supplies last. There also will be entertainers and horse-drawn carriage rides. Third Street Park. Free. www.cherryblossom.com. 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Cherry Blossom Organ Concert
Mulberry Street United Methodist Church and the American Guild of Organists present the 2018 Cherry Blossom Organ Concert Series, a 30-minute performance. 719 Mulberry St. 478-745-8601. Free. Noon.
Comedy Show
Make plans to attend this hilarious dinner event hosted by Macon’s Mark Ballard. It features a roast/toast of Carolyn Crayton, the Cherry Blossom Festival founder. Anderson Conference Center. $40. 6 p.m.
Tea Garden Party
Celebrate spring at the Macon Arts Gallery. Join us for a special reception featuring botanicals, blown glass and ceramics by Jeffrey Whittle, Melissa Harshman, Devon Cole, Kelly Robertson, Mary Frances Burt, Frances de La Rosa and Leslie Miller. 486 First St. Free. 5-8 p.m.
Spring Spirit Stroll
A guided walking tour with actors representing the spirits of some of Macon’s most fascinating characters. Hear the captivating stories of past Macon residents and local history. Riverside Cemetery, 1301 Riverside Drive. $10; free for ages 5 and younger. www.riversidecemetery.com. Tours at 6 p.m., 6:15 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 6:45 p.m.
The Atlanta Women’s Chorus and the Atlanta Gay Men’s Choir
Voices of Note and Christ Church present The Atlanta Women’s Chorus and The Atlanta Gay Men’s Chorus in a concert featuring concert a wide range of Americana music with themes of peace and equality for all. Christ Church, 582 Walnut St. Free. 478-745-0427. 7 p.m.
Ocmulgee Lantern Light Tours
Grab a lantern and stroll along the luminary lined path from the Visitor Center to the Great Temple Mound; includes interpretive talks and costumed characters. Ocmulgee National Monument, 1207 Emery Highway. $6 for ages 13 and older; $1 ages 6-12; free for ages 5 and younger. 478-752-8257. 7:30-9 p.m.
Gospel Extravaganza
Join us for an evening of fellowship hosted by the Rev. Timothy Flemming of Mount Carmel Baptist Church in Atlanta. The evening also will include performances from Aris and Artist Johnston, Future Generation, inspirational dancers, LaShun Pace, Daynell Daymon and Greater Works, and the Dazzling Divas of Macon. Willingham Hall at Mercer University. Tickets available in advance at the Cherry Blossom Festival Gift Shop for $15; $20 at the door. 478-508-8459. 7:30-9:30 p.m.
Southern Rock Night
Featuring an Allman Brothers tribute band, Nashville’s Midnight Riders is made up of seasoned Music Row veterans and studio players. Coca-Cola Entertainment Stage, Central City Park. Free with park admission. 8-10 p.m.
March 24
Pink Pancake Breakfast
Enjoy pink pancakes served up by the Macon-Bibb County Fire Department. All proceeds benefit the American Cancer Society. United Building, Central City Park. $5; $2 for ages 5 and younger. 478-751-9180. 7 a.m.-10:30 a.m.
Bike the City Pink
Wear your pink and your helmets for this family friendly bike run. During the ride, there will be a pit stop at the Pink Pancake Breakfast. Tubman Museum. Free. 7-8:30 a.m.
Master Gardeners Spring Plant Sale
Get gardening advice and shop Master Gardener grown plants, shrubs and trees at bargain prices. 2055 Eisenhower Pkwy. Noon-5 p.m.
2018 Men and Senior Men Cherry Blossom Golf Tournament
Four-ball golf tournament for men and senior men (55 and older). Bowden Golf Course, 3111 Millerfield Road. $220 per team. 478-742-1610. 8 a.m.
Sidewalk Chalk Art Festival
Be part of the largest public art installation Macon has ever seen. There will be categories for classically trained and professional artists, community members, college students, high school students and children ages 7-13. There also will be a kids’ section for those ages 6 and under to create a masterpiece. 1155 College St. Free to watch artists; $5 for youth and high school categories; $10 for college students and professionals. 478-621-6281. 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
The Festival at Central City Park
Enjoy exciting shows, concerts, fair food, amusement rides, vendors and more. Exhibits and performers will include a Kidz Science Safari, Nerveless Nocks: Daredevils & Wheels Moto Stunt Spectacular, Scott’s World of Magic Show, Street Breakz, David “The Bullet” Smith: Human Cannonball Show, Atlanta Puppet Show, Carrie McQueen: Stilt Walker and the Big Idaho Potato Truck. For daily show times, go to www.cherryblossom.com. Central City Park. $5 per person; free for children 10 and under. 10 a.m.-10 p.m.
Food Truck Frenzy
Gourmet food trucks from around the South featuring the latest trends in culinary culture gather to provide a taste of the food truck mania sweeping the country. Purchase food and beer while enjoying free music. Third Street between Cherry and Mulberry streets. Free. 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
Mulberry Street Arts and Crafts Festival
The Middle Georgia Art Association presents the oldest arts and crafts festival in Middle Georgia, which draws hundreds of vendors from around the country. Mulberry Street. www.middlegeorgiaart.org. Free. 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Cherry Blossom Easter Egg Hunt
Thousands of eggs filled with toys and candy will be dropped from the sky by a helicopter. Kids can enjoy inflatable bouncy houses and games. There will be food vendors on site. Middle Georgia State University. Free. 2-4 p.m.
Cherry Blossom Boxing Event
Come watch the Cherry Blossom boxing show produced by Macon-Bibb United Boxing Club. Freedom Park Recreation Center, 3301 Roff Ave. $10; free for children 5 and under. 478-751-9248. 2-5 p.m.
Copper Jewelry Workshop
In this hands-on workshop, Darlene of Freestyle Art & Design will show you how to transform copper into a beautiful piece of custom jewelry for you to take home. 567 Center for Renewal, 456 First St. $40; $32 for members. 2-4:30 p.m.
Cherry Blossom Festival Street Party
David Nail, Booker T. Jones, the Eli Young Band and Chaka Khan will rock the streets of downtown Macon. Cotton Avenue. and Poplar Street. Gates open at 3 p.m.; no re-entry after 6 p.m. $20 in advance or $25 at gate. www.cherryblossom.com. Rain or shine event.
Spring Spirit Stroll
A guided walking tour with actors representing the spirits of some of Macon’s most fascinating characters. Hear the captivating stories of past Macon residents and local history. Riverside Cemetery, 1301 Riverside Drive. $10; free for ages 5 and younger. www.riversidecemetery.com. Tours at 6 p.m., 6:15 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 6:45 p.m.
Cherry Blossom Festival Celebration Game
This is the inaugural game and first game of the season for the Georgia Doom, a professional indoor football team based in Macon. Fans and tailgaters are invited to come out to be a part of the excitement as the Doom takes on the Atlanta Havoc. Macon Coliseum, 200 Coliseum Drive. $21-$38 for single game ticket (seniors, military and students receive a 10 percent discount with valid ID). www.GeorgiaDoom.com. 7-10 p.m.
Ocmulgee Lantern Light Tours
Grab a lantern and stroll along the luminary lined path from the Visitor Center to the Great Temple Mound; includes interpretive talks and costumed characters. Ocmulgee National Monument, 1207 Emery Highway. $6 for ages 13 and older; $1 ages 6-12; free for ages 5 and younger. 478-752-8257. 7:30-9 p.m.
Margaritaville
Featuring a Jimmy Buffett tribute band out of Athens. Coca-Cola Entertainment Stage, Central City Park. Free with park admission. 8-10 p.m.
March 25
2018 Men and Senior Men Cherry Blossom Golf Tournament
Four-ball golf tournament for men and senior men (55 and older). Bowden Golf Course, 3111 Millerfield Road. $220 per team. 478-742-1610. 8 a.m.
Food Truck Frenzy
Gourmet food trucks from around the South featuring the latest trends in culinary culture gather to provide a taste of the food truck mania sweeping the country. Purchase food and beer while enjoying free music. Third Street between Cherry and Mulberry streets. Free. 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
The Festival at Central City Park
Enjoy exciting shows, concerts, fair food, amusement rides, vendors and more. Exhibits and performers will include a Kidz Science Safari, Nerveless Nocks: Daredevils & Wheels Moto Stunt Spectacular, Scott’s World of Magic Show, Street Breakz, David “The Bullet” Smith: Human Cannonball Show, Atlanta Puppet Show, Carrie McQueen: Stilt Walker and the Big Idaho Potato Truck. For daily show times, go to www.cherryblossom.com. Central City Park. $5 per person; free for children 10 and under. 10 a.m.-10 p.m.
Mulberry Street Arts and Crafts Festival
The Middle Georgia Art Association presents the oldest arts and crafts festival in Middle Georgia, which draws hundreds of vendors from around the country. Mulberry Street. www.middlegeorgiaart.org. Free. 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Cherry Blossom Track Invitational
Southwest High School will host its annual GHSA-sanctioned Cherry Blossom Invitational High School Track Meet. Field events will start at 9 a.m. Running events will begin at 1 p.m. Individual medals and team trophies will be awarded. All times will be digital. Schools may register for the meet on milesplit.com.1210 Shurling Drive. 478-779-4500. 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
Grand Finale Glow
Grab a lawn chair and celebrate the final day of the Cherry Blossom Festival with the return of the balloon glow. Enjoy live music from Michelle Marshall, a Tina Turner tribute artist, as well as tethered hot air balloon rides. There will be vending on site or you can bring a cooler for snacks and drinks. Weather permitting. Wesleyan College, 4760 Forsyth Road. (Park and ride locations with shuttles will be at the Museum of Arts and Sciences and the Kroger on Forsyth Road.) Weather permitting. www.cherryblossom.com. Free. 4-8 p.m. (The Fireworks Finale will move to Central City Park at 10 p.m.)
Spring Spirit Stroll
A guided walking tour with actors representing the spirits of some of Macon’s most fascinating characters. Hear the captivating stories of past Macon residents and local history. Riverside Cemetery, 1301 Riverside Drive. $10; free for ages 5 and younger. www.riversidecemetery.com. Tours at 6 p.m., 6:15 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 6:45 p.m.
Ocmulgee Lantern Light Tours
Grab a lantern and stroll along the luminary lined path from the Visitor Center to the Great Temple Mound; includes interpretive talks and costumed characters. Ocmulgee National Monument, 1207 Emery Highway. $6 for ages 13 and older; $1 ages 6-12; free for ages 5 and younger. 478-752-8257. 7:30-9 p.m.
Grand Finale Featuring The Grapevine
Enjoy a concert by The Grapevine, one of the area’s most popular party bands. Stick around for the fireworks show. Coca-Cola Entertainment Stage, Central City Park. Free with park admission. 8-10 p.m.
