5 signs you are Cherry Blossomed out

With a full schedule over 10 days, even the most dedicated Cherry Blossom Festival enthusiast can be ready for a rest by the Grand Finale.
Here are our top indications that you might be Cherry Blossomed out:
1. You have run out of pink clothes to wear
This might be less of a problem for the ladies, but most men have a limited selection of pink in the wardrobe. If they haven’t found time to do laundry during the festival, they may not be able to fully show their spirit, and their security in their manhood, at the Grand Finale.
2. You have gained a few pounds
Like the holiday season, the Cherry Blossom Festival is not a time for healthy eating. The menu selections at food trucks and event vendors lean much more to sausages, funnel cakes and various other items that would make your cardiologist grimace. By now, a nice plate of steamed vegetables could be a welcome change of pace.
3. Sleep comes easy
Nothing helps promote a good night’s sleep, or a good midday nap, better than some old-fashioned physical exhaustion, and many Cherry Blossom events require a fair amount of exertion. We spotted one young girl during the parade who was catching some z’s even as loud cars were driving by.
4. Your Facebook page is busy
During the Cherry Blossom Festival you do not have to resort to sharing funny animal memes in order to have something to post to your page. Every event is a prime opportunity for photos of your family and friends — or a selfie.
5. You are ready for passive entertainment
After more than a week of enjoying thrilling rides at the Central City Park midway, thrilling shows such as the Zuzu African Acrobats, and various other interactive forms of entertainment, it may seem like a lot of fun just to lie down on the couch and watch TV, for several hours.
Wayne Crenshaw: 478-256-9725, @WayneCrenshaw1
