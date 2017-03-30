5 things we love about the Mulberry Street Arts & Crafts Festival

0:45 Street Party returns to Cherry Blossom Festival Pause

0:51 Scenes From The 34th Annual Cherry Blossom Festival Parade

1:44 Cherry Blossom Fashion Show Finale

0:38 Man shot in the leg

1:51 How Bill Fickling's grandfather cultivated a love for cherry trees

1:20 Woman hit on Elpis Street in Macon

1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver

1:27 Crash victim Spencer Havard "is in heaven right now," father says

1:02 Smart says Georgia is 'experimenting' with Hardman on offense