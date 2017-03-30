5 things we love about the Mulberry Street Arts & Crafts Festival

The oldest festival to be held in Macon is a not-to-be-missed event.
The 47th annual Mulberry Street Arts & Crafts Festival will be held 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. The weather forecast for the weekend appears to peach-perfect for lookers and shoppers at the outdoor arts and crafts festival, but it will be held rain or shine.
The festival, sponsored annually by the Middle Georgia Art Association, is held along two blocks of Mulberry Street between Second Street and Broadway in downtown Macon.
Here are five things we love about the festival:
1. Plenty of vendors
The free event will have 198 vendors, mostly from the Southeast, and it attracts thousands of visitors from all over the country. So it’s a way to support artists and crafters — some who do it for a living.
2. Lots of unique items
Enjoy shopping in a single place for a variety of one-of-a-kind items, from handmade jewelry to wooden bowls and children’s clothing to artwork. Where else can you do that in Macon?
3. Watch how it’s done
In some cases, you can watch the crafters make items at the festival — a leather vendor makes personalized items while you wait. Some vendors make items out of recycled materials, such as a kid’s swing out of an old tire.
4. Do some decorating
You could find something you didn’t know you wanted or could use for yourself or do some early Christmas shopping. You could decorate the interior of your home or your garden with something you won’t find at your neighbor’s house.
5. Catch up with friends
Even if you don’t come to buy, it’s a social event. You will run into friends and neighbors you may have not seen in a while, or you just saw the day before. Sometimes families of more than one generation get together for the event. Or a group of longtime friends make a day of it together.
