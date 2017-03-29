Cherry Blossom Festival

March 29, 2017 10:14 AM

5 free concerts at Cherry Blossom Festival

By Mariya Lewter

mlewter@macon.com

There are just a few days left of the Cherry Blossom Festival, but there are still plenty of events to attend before we say goodbye to the “Pinkest Party.” If you like music, you’ll love these free concerts happening all week at Central City Park.

1. An Evening of Soul

Macon’s got soul, and you can see just how much on Wednesday night. The Macon-based show band Just Friends, which has opened for artists like Charlie Wilson and Keith Sweat, will be joining forces with AJ the DJ for “An Evening of Soul” from to 6 to 9 p.m. Don’t forget your dancing shoes!

 
AJ the DJ. SPECIAL TO THE TELEGRAPH

2. Jam Out in the Park

If you’re looking for a mix of country, blues and folk music, you’ll find it Thursday night when The Charlie Fog Band comes to town. Based out of Savannah, the band will be performing the music of the Grateful Dead and Jerry Garcia at “Jam Out in the Park” from 7 to 10 p.m.

The Charlie Fog Band performs at Tybee Post Theater

The Charlie Fog Band recently performed at the Tybee Post Theater inTybee Island, Georgia. The Savannah-based band is performing Thursday night at Central City Park for the Cherry Blossom Festival.

The Charlie Fog Band

3. Latino Night

Get your fix for Latin music at “Latino Night” on Friday. From 7 to 10 p.m., you’ll hear sounds from Soneando and El Kartel in the park.

4. A Night of Rhythm and Blues

Who doesn’t love a little R&B? On Saturday, you’ll get a lot of it. “A Night of Rhythm and Blues” will be jampacked with musical talent, with Harold E. Thomas & Danger Zone kicking off the night at 6 p.m. Former BET Apollo Live runner-up Tyrus Turner will hit the stage at 8 p.m., followed by singer-songwriter Joey Beanz Little of The Rude Boys at 9 p.m.

Tyrus Turner preparing for his final Cherry Blossom Festival

Tyrus Turner, also known as Prince Neo, will perform live at the Cherry Blossom Festival Saturday at Central City Park.

Tyrus Turner

5. Party in the Park

Are you in the mood for some oldies? The Fabulous Boomers Band will take you down memory lane with their covers of 50’s and 60’s classics. This crowd-favorite has performed all throughout Middle Georgia and at several Cherry Blossom venues. Don’t miss their 7 p.m. show at Sunday’s “Party in the Park.”

The Fabulous Boomers Band covers The Temptations

The Fabulous Boomers Band of Middle Georgia performed "Just My Imagination" by The Temptations for the Monroe County Chamber of Commerce Jan. 28. See the band live at "Party in the Park" during the Cherry Blossom Festival on Sunday.

The Fabulous Boomers Band of Middle Georgia

Mariya Lewter: 478-744-4364, @mariyaclewter

Related content

Cherry Blossom Festival

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Scenes from the opening ceremonies of Cherry Blossom Festival

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos