5 free concerts at Cherry Blossom Festival

There are just a few days left of the Cherry Blossom Festival, but there are still plenty of events to attend before we say goodbye to the “Pinkest Party.” If you like music, you’ll love these free concerts happening all week at Central City Park.
1. An Evening of Soul
Macon’s got soul, and you can see just how much on Wednesday night. The Macon-based show band Just Friends, which has opened for artists like Charlie Wilson and Keith Sweat, will be joining forces with AJ the DJ for “An Evening of Soul” from to 6 to 9 p.m. Don’t forget your dancing shoes!
2. Jam Out in the Park
If you’re looking for a mix of country, blues and folk music, you’ll find it Thursday night when The Charlie Fog Band comes to town. Based out of Savannah, the band will be performing the music of the Grateful Dead and Jerry Garcia at “Jam Out in the Park” from 7 to 10 p.m.
3. Latino Night
Get your fix for Latin music at “Latino Night” on Friday. From 7 to 10 p.m., you’ll hear sounds from Soneando and El Kartel in the park.
4. A Night of Rhythm and Blues
Who doesn’t love a little R&B? On Saturday, you’ll get a lot of it. “A Night of Rhythm and Blues” will be jampacked with musical talent, with Harold E. Thomas & Danger Zone kicking off the night at 6 p.m. Former BET Apollo Live runner-up Tyrus Turner will hit the stage at 8 p.m., followed by singer-songwriter Joey Beanz Little of The Rude Boys at 9 p.m.
5. Party in the Park
Are you in the mood for some oldies? The Fabulous Boomers Band will take you down memory lane with their covers of 50’s and 60’s classics. This crowd-favorite has performed all throughout Middle Georgia and at several Cherry Blossom venues. Don’t miss their 7 p.m. show at Sunday’s “Party in the Park.”
