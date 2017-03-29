Revival of street party brings the funk

The return of the Cherry Blossom Festival Street Party elicits funk to bring down the house! Six stellar acts, together, make a concert revival that won’t soon be forgotten.
“There was an overwhelming request from the community to bring back the street party, and therefore approval from the executive board was seamless. Our staff has worked with Macon-Bibb County to develop the plan on the new location and joined forces with the Moonhanger Group to establish booking the bands,” said Cherry Blossom Festival board chair Stacy Ingram.
Legendary funk innovator George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic will headline the Saturday show and share the stage with Mavis Staples, Chuck Leavell and the Randall Bramblett Band, JD McPherson, and Me and Molly.
“The line-up is a great testament to Macon and how far we having come during this renaissance era we’re in,” said Brandon Bish with the Moonhanger Group. “Macon has always been a hub for legendary music and we’re starting to, once again, attract major recording artists. To be candid, it’s exciting. Music elicits such an electric energy for people. The street party proves that Macon is on the map again.”
Musical selections for the street party were made with the following precursors: selecting bands that would appeal to a wide spectrum of people, pay homage to Macon’s rich history of soul music, and honor some legends in the music business.
It was decided that opening artists would feature new talent as well as someone with Macon roots. Molly Stevens of Me and Molly is formally from Macon and will be starting the show at 4 p.m., followed by JD McPherson with a unique sound formed by combining rock, R&B and 1950s rockabilly.
Staples said she’s “looking forward to a fun time” performing in Macon.
“I was so happy to be invited to the Cherry Blossom Festival. We worked in Macon several times in the 60s and 70s, and I’d heard about the cherry trees but I don’t think they had the festival in those days. So I’m looking forward to a fun time with all of our friends,” Staples said. “Must be something good in the water there to have Otis Redding and Little Richard — two of our super greats — come from the same hometown ... and Delbert McClinton is not half steppin’, either!”
In previous years, the street party was spread across multiple stages. However this year’s revival features a centralized location at Rosa Parks Square, located at Cotton Avenue and Poplar Street.
“Everyone being on one stage and celebrating together in one location gives more of a traditional music festival vibe and truly connects the community while listening to amazing artists in a fun new venue,” Ingram said.
Gates open for the street party at 3 p.m. Tickets are $25 at the gate or $20 a day in advance. Get advance tickets online at cherryblossom.com or in person at The Rookery or El Camino restaurants.
Since there is no re-entry, folding/camping chairs are permitted. However, no backpacks, outside food or drink, pets or coolers will be permitted, and attendees are subject to be searched at any time.
Portions of First Street, Poplar Street, Cotton Avenue and DT Walton Sr. Way will be closed starting at 6 a.m. Saturday. The event layout map is viewable at cherryblossom.com/event/street-party.
Cherry Blossom Festival Street Party
When: 3 p.m. gates open, 4 p.m. music starts, April 1
Where: Rosa Parks Square, corner of Cotton Avenue and Poplar Street
Cost: $20 in advance, $25 day of
Information: cherryblossom.com
Music Schedule
4-4:30 p.m.: Me and Molly
4:35-5:35 p.m.: J.D. McPherson
5:50-7:10 p.m.: Chuck Leavell with the Randall Bramblett Band
7:30-8:45 p.m.: Mavis Staples
9:15-11 p.m.: George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic
Comments