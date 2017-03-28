5 ways to enjoy Cherry Blossom Festival on a date

The Cherry Blossom Festival offers plenty of fun for the whole family, but many of the activities double as great date night (or day) opportunities. This week, trade the standard “dinner-and-a-movie” plan for some quality time together under the cherry blossoms. Below are five things that couples of all ages can enjoy at the festival. See cherryblossom.com/events/ for more details.
1. Share a treat
This weekend, no compromise will be necessary when it comes to your brunch, lunch or dinner plans. Take your partner to Third and Mulberry streets for the Food Truck Frenzy. A variety of menu options await to make you both happy, including gourmet grilled cheeses, mac and cheese bowls, chicken and waffles, “Pizza Cones” and beer. Hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Go early if you want to avoid the lines.
2. Enjoy some fun & games
You’ll feel like high-school sweethearts again if you stop by Central City Park. Open daily through Sunday, the venue has all the staples of a good carnival. Take a spin on rides like the Ferris Wheel, win a giant stuffed animal for your date at one of the many games, indulge in classic fair foods, and enjoy nightly free concerts. Central City Park is open noon to 9 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday; noon to 10 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday; and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $5 per person, and the park is at 115 Willie Smokie Glover Drive.
3. Catch some fireworks
The Cherry Blossom Festival Grand Finale on Sunday is “grade A” date material. Bring lawn chairs or a blanket and a cooler of goodies, or buy some snacks from on-site vendors. You and your significant other can listen to live music, go on hot-air balloon rides for $10 per person, and end the night by watching a fireworks show. The fun begins at 4 p.m. at Wesleyan College, 4760 Forsyth Road.
4. Boogie down
The Cherry Blossom Festival has several live music events to get you dancing. Central City Park will have a soul music concert Wednesday; jam music Thursday; Latino night Friday; rhythm and blues Saturday; and ’50s and ’60s classics Sunday. Musicians performing at the downtown Street Party, starting at 3 p.m. Saturday, include George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic, Mavis Staples, and Chuck Leavell and the Randall Bramblett Band. The Vintage Vixens and Mother’s Finest play Sunday during the Grand Finale at Wesleyan College.
5. Take a carriage ride
Grab some lunchtime treats — including Coca-Cola, ice cream and doughnuts — and then snuggle up during a horse-drawn carriage ride. The festivities happen from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. today through Friday at Third Street Park in downtown Macon. Each day has its own theme and multiple entertainers on site. And the best part? It’s all free.
Andrea Honaker: 478-744-4382, @TelegraphAndrea
Comments