March 28, 2017 10:39 AM

5 ways to enjoy Cherry Blossom Festival on a date

By Andrea Honaker

The Cherry Blossom Festival offers plenty of fun for the whole family, but many of the activities double as great date night (or day) opportunities. This week, trade the standard “dinner-and-a-movie” plan for some quality time together under the cherry blossoms. Below are five things that couples of all ages can enjoy at the festival. See cherryblossom.com/events/ for more details.

1. Share a treat

This weekend, no compromise will be necessary when it comes to your brunch, lunch or dinner plans. Take your partner to Third and Mulberry streets for the Food Truck Frenzy. A variety of menu options await to make you both happy, including gourmet grilled cheeses, mac and cheese bowls, chicken and waffles, “Pizza Cones” and beer. Hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Go early if you want to avoid the lines.

 
Dustin Cromer and Alexandria Snider, both hands full with lobster rolls, look for a place to picnic with their lunch at the Food Truck Frenzy last year in downtown Macon. BEAU CABELL / bcabell@macon.com

2. Enjoy some fun & games

You’ll feel like high-school sweethearts again if you stop by Central City Park. Open daily through Sunday, the venue has all the staples of a good carnival. Take a spin on rides like the Ferris Wheel, win a giant stuffed animal for your date at one of the many games, indulge in classic fair foods, and enjoy nightly free concerts. Central City Park is open noon to 9 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday; noon to 10 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday; and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $5 per person, and the park is at 115 Willie Smokie Glover Drive.

 
Festival-goers enjoy games at Central City Park during last year’s Cherry Blossom Festival. BEAU CABELL / bcabell@macon.com

3. Catch some fireworks

The Cherry Blossom Festival Grand Finale on Sunday is “grade A” date material. Bring lawn chairs or a blanket and a cooler of goodies, or buy some snacks from on-site vendors. You and your significant other can listen to live music, go on hot-air balloon rides for $10 per person, and end the night by watching a fireworks show. The fun begins at 4 p.m. at Wesleyan College, 4760 Forsyth Road.

 
Visitors watch the firework display during the 2014 Cherry Blossom finale event at Wesleyan College. JASON VORHEES / jvorhees@macon.com

4. Boogie down

The Cherry Blossom Festival has several live music events to get you dancing. Central City Park will have a soul music concert Wednesday; jam music Thursday; Latino night Friday; rhythm and blues Saturday; and ’50s and ’60s classics Sunday. Musicians performing at the downtown Street Party, starting at 3 p.m. Saturday, include George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic, Mavis Staples, and Chuck Leavell and the Randall Bramblett Band. The Vintage Vixens and Mother’s Finest play Sunday during the Grand Finale at Wesleyan College.

 
Country singer Rodney Atkins performs for the Cherry Blossom Festival Street Party in 2012. BEAU CABELL / bcabell@macon.com

5. Take a carriage ride

Grab some lunchtime treats — including Coca-Cola, ice cream and doughnuts — and then snuggle up during a horse-drawn carriage ride. The festivities happen from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. today through Friday at Third Street Park in downtown Macon. Each day has its own theme and multiple entertainers on site. And the best part? It’s all free.

 
People take free carriage rides around Third Street Park during the Cherry Blossom Festival in 2014. WOODY MARSHALL / wmarshall@macon.com

