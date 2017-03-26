Tennis star, a royal court, international flavor and the sheriff. Gotta be a parade

Revving Mustangs pass in front of crowds at First and Cherry Streets Sunday during the annual Cherry Blossom Parade.
Beau Cabell
bcabell@macon.com
Cherry Blossom Queen Sadie Frame and her court wave from their float during the annual Cherry Blossom Parade Sunday.
Bibb County Sheriff David Davis rides the running board of the Crimestoppers paddy wagon in the Cherry Blossom Parade Sunday.
With many on board the YKK float dressed in traditional Japanese outfits, their colorful float pleased crowds on Mulberry Street.
Dressed in traditional garb, Hispanic men, women and children follow the “Que Paso” float.
Tylina Knowlton, center, sleeps through a phalanx of noisy Corvettes and Mustangs rumbling up Cherry Street Sunday during the annual Cherry Blossom Festival Parade.
Cherry Blossom Parade Grand Marshal Jaime Kaplan waves from the back of a convertible heading down Mulberry Street Sunday.
