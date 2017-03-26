5 free events at Cherry Blossom Festival

Tickets prices are modest at most Cherry Blossom Festival events, but if a few dollars is still too much for you, many events are free.
We took a look at some of the best bets coming up that cost nothing.
1. Free ice cream
One of the things that you can about count on draining the wallet at any festival is the food. That’s the one thing that about always comes with a cost. But not so at Third Street Park. Each weekday from 11:30 a.m-1:30 p.m. visitors can get cherry ice cream, Coke and pink Krispy Kreme donuts for free.
2. Free Fun in the Park admission and rides
From noon-1 p.m. on each weekday and Sunday, admission to Fun in the Park at Central City Park is free. On Wednesday and Sunday from noon-1 p.m., all midway rides are free.
You just have to avoid the temptations of all the food vendors and game hawkers if you want to walk out without spending any money.
3. Mulberry Street Arts and Crafts Festival
Well, this could cost a lot if you decide to buy something, or several things, but it doesn’t cost anything to look, and there’s a lot of look at. The market takes place from 10 a.m-6 p.m. on Mulberry Street.
4. The Butterfly Encounter
This free exhibit at Central City Park each day of the festival allows visitors to walk in an enclosed area with over 200 butterflies. Visitors can feed the butterflies.
5. Free fireworks
If there’s one thing that the whole family can enjoy, it’s a good fireworks show. The traditional ending of the festival is the Grand Finale at Wesleyan College on April 2 from 4 p.m.-dusk. It will feature live music and a fireworks show.
Wayne Crenshaw: 478-256-9725, @WayneCrenshaw1
