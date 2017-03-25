A great day for the Pinkest Party on Earth

Boy Scout Troop 225 member Micca Pettis helps Macon-Bibb firefighters serve up pink pancakes Saturday morning at Central City Park where Chief Marvin Riggins expected more than 2,000 would enjoy the Cherry Blossom breakfast before moving onto other events.
Macon-Bibb County Fire Department Capt. Demeterius Ellison carries pancakes fresh off the line to serve a big Cherry Blossom Festival crowd starting their morning at Central City Park Saturday.
Station 12 Macon-Bibb firefighter Will Daniels — recently promoted to “flipper” — said Emily Edwards, center, was teaching him everything she knows about the art of serving up pink pancakes Saturday at Central City Park.
Macon-Bibb County firefighters celebrate yet another victory in the Cherry Blossom Bed Race Saturday.
Some Cherry Blossom bed racing fans had better seats than others on a packed Cherry Street Saturday where the Macon-Bibb County Fire Department team won again.
The Mattress Firm team barrels down Cherry Street Saturday for the Cherry Blossom Bed Race.
Macon-Bibb firefighters Blaine Umbaugh, center, pre-sells a special charity calendar that will star local firefighters, be photographed this summer and be ready for the Christmas season. Almost 100 have signed up to pose for the 25 spots in the calendar and “everybody is dieting and working out,” he said. “The last time we did this was 2003. It’s good for the whole department.”
Firefighters from District 22 Shift 1 finish competition by dragging a dummy across the finish line Saturday for a Cherry Blossom Festival crowd gathered at Cherry and Third Streets.
Firefighter trainee Casey Booth, center, watches the Cherry Blossom Firefighter competition with wife, Lana, and sons Casen, left, and Caden. “I don't know how anybody could sleep through this,” he said.
Firefighters fans lined Cherry Street and many made a grandstand out of an old fire truck as they watched the Cherry Blossom Festival competition Saturday.
Battalion Chief Jeff Sanders, a 30-year veteran of the Macon-Bibb Fire Department says he’s learned a thing or two about cooking pink pancakes. “I’ve been doing this for 28 years,” he said. His wife, Kim, was helping him.
Laura Beth Dickey said her daughter Lucy, 2, left, was not the least among those enjoying Cherry Blossom Festival pink pancakes Saturday served up by Macon-Bibb County firefighters. Dickey said her two other daughters — also dressed in pink — were also starting their day with the pancakes.
Regency bed racers push their way up Cherry Street for a healthy Cherry Blossom crowd Saturday.
Macon-Bibb firefighters Taiwan Bell, Sgt. Morreco Thorpe, Demarcus Moon, and Dustin Wilson push a high speed bed driven by Lashonda Wilson Saturday to win the Cherry Blossom Bed Race.
Macon-Bibb Fire Department Sgt. Jacob Bates carries a couple of hoses through a slalom course, part of competition demonstrating firefighting skills Saturday afternoon at the Cherry Blossom Festival.
Zoey, center, gives the Sergent's Concessions worker a high five after popping balloons with Aaron Hamre, left, at the Cherry Blossom Festival in Central City Park, Macon, Georgia on Saturday, March 25, 2017.
