Cherry Blossom Festival

March 23, 2017 3:10 PM

5 classic things you must do during the Cherry Blossom Festival

By Liz Fabian

For 35 years, Macon has welcomed international visitors each spring to share the beauty of 300,000 flowering Yoshino cherry trees in a spirit of love, beauty and international friendship. Here are five of the classic attractions you don’t want to miss.

1. Cherry Blossom Trail

Either by private car or rented coach with a tour guide, roll through canopies of pale pink blooms. Signs guide you on a path of fabulous antebellum mansions and the home of the late William A. Fickling Sr., who discovered Macon’s first cherry tree in his yard in 1949. The Fickling family has shared tree clippings ever since, which led to Macon’s designation as Cherry Blossom Capital of the World. A tour map is available on the Cherry Blossom Festival’s website, cherryblossom.com, under Plan Your Stay.

2. Third Street Park

This downtown Macon hub at Third and Cherry streets comes alive each weekday during the festival. Folks flock under the flowering cherry trees to enjoy free cherry ice cream, Coca-Cola and pink Krispy Kreme donuts from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Listen to live music and take a free horse-drawn carriage ride around the block.

Free ice cream at Cherry Blossom Festival

Hundreds of people lined up for donuts, sodas and pink ice cream at Cherry Blossom Festival.

Woody Marshall wmarshall@macon.com

3. Cherry Blossom Parade

Fantastic floats, costumed performers and marching bands parade up the painted pink stripe dividing Cherry Street and circle over to Mulberry Street. A Robins Air Force Base military flyover will roar overhead as the parade featuring international dignitaries kicks off at 4 p.m. Sunday.

Scenes From The 34th Annual Cherry Blossom Festival Parade

More than 1,000 participated in the parade on Saturday March 19.

LAURA CORLEY lcorley@macon.com

4. Central City Park and Pink Pancakes

Fuel your body for full day of festival fun at Macon-Bibb County firefighters’ pink pancake breakfast Saturdays during the festival from 7-10:30 a.m. at Central City Park. Stay for the shows, rides and attractions and nightly entertainment.

2016 Cherry Blossom Pink Pancake Breakfast

See how Macon-Bibb firefighters make pink pancakes during the 2016 Cherry Blossom Festival.

Telegraph file video

5. Mulberry Street Arts & Crafts

Vendors from all over the nation converge on Mulberry Street April 1-2 as shoppers stroll from booth to booth. The Middle Georgia Art Association’s popular street fair predates the Cherry Blossom Festival and is the oldest event of its kind in the area.

 
Visitors pack Mulberry Street during the Mulberry Street Arts and Crafts Festival during the 2014 Cherry Blossom Festival.

