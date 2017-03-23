5 classic things you must do during the Cherry Blossom Festival

For 35 years, Macon has welcomed international visitors each spring to share the beauty of 300,000 flowering Yoshino cherry trees in a spirit of love, beauty and international friendship. Here are five of the classic attractions you don’t want to miss.
1. Cherry Blossom Trail
Either by private car or rented coach with a tour guide, roll through canopies of pale pink blooms. Signs guide you on a path of fabulous antebellum mansions and the home of the late William A. Fickling Sr., who discovered Macon’s first cherry tree in his yard in 1949. The Fickling family has shared tree clippings ever since, which led to Macon’s designation as Cherry Blossom Capital of the World. A tour map is available on the Cherry Blossom Festival’s website, cherryblossom.com, under Plan Your Stay.
2. Third Street Park
This downtown Macon hub at Third and Cherry streets comes alive each weekday during the festival. Folks flock under the flowering cherry trees to enjoy free cherry ice cream, Coca-Cola and pink Krispy Kreme donuts from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Listen to live music and take a free horse-drawn carriage ride around the block.
3. Cherry Blossom Parade
Fantastic floats, costumed performers and marching bands parade up the painted pink stripe dividing Cherry Street and circle over to Mulberry Street. A Robins Air Force Base military flyover will roar overhead as the parade featuring international dignitaries kicks off at 4 p.m. Sunday.
4. Central City Park and Pink Pancakes
Fuel your body for full day of festival fun at Macon-Bibb County firefighters’ pink pancake breakfast Saturdays during the festival from 7-10:30 a.m. at Central City Park. Stay for the shows, rides and attractions and nightly entertainment.
5. Mulberry Street Arts & Crafts
Vendors from all over the nation converge on Mulberry Street April 1-2 as shoppers stroll from booth to booth. The Middle Georgia Art Association’s popular street fair predates the Cherry Blossom Festival and is the oldest event of its kind in the area.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
