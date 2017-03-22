Find fun daily during the Cherry Blossom Festival in Central City Park

Exciting activities daily
You’ll find something for the whole family, including animal shows, nightly concerts, amusement rides, shopping and exhibits. There’s food for everyone, including corn dogs, gyros, cotton candy, Italian ice, funnel cakes and more!
Open March 24-April 2
▪ Saturday: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.
▪ Sunday-Wednesday: Noon-9 p.m.
▪ Thursday-Friday: Noon-10 p.m.
Getting into the Park
▪ Park location: 115 Willie Smokie Glover Drive
▪ Parking is free during the festival.
▪ The only parking inside Central City Park is handicapped parking.
▪ Handicap parking: Handicap parking is located inside Central City Park. Enter at Levee Road. Follow Levee Road until you reach the dead end and then turn right. Look for handicapped parking signs on the right.
▪ Park and walk: There are three park and walk locations near Central City Park. Two parking lots are located along Walnut Street, one lot is located along Seventh Street.
▪ Park and ride: There are four park and ride locations with free shuttle service to and from Central City Park. These parking lots are located at: 520 Fifth St., 615 Fifth St., corner of New Street and Riverside Drive and the Macon Centreplex.
▪ No backpacks, or outside food and drink permitted.
Central City Park admission
▪ $5 per person; free for children 10 and younger
▪ Admission is free from noon-1 p.m. weekdays and April 2.
▪ Military and Veterans Appreciation Day: Monday. All active, retired, reserve and veteran military members, Department of Defense civilian employees and immediate family are admitted free with ID. Pay one price discount: $10 for unlimited rides with ID
Amusement rides
Presented by Drew Exposition.
▪ Both Sundays and Wednesday: Free rides from noon-1 p.m.
▪ Monday-Thursday: $20 unlimited rides all day, must purchase pass at the midway
▪ All other days: regular price rides
