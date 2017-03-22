Groove to a wide range of musical performances

The Cherry Blossom Festival celebrates love, beauty and international friendship, and there’s no better way to spread the joy of the festival than through music.
“One of the first questions we get asked each year is who is performing. ... We truly aim to offer something for everyone,” Festival Chairman Don Bailey said in a recent email.
Judging from the lineup for this year’s Cherry Blossom Festival, Bailey and his staff have succeeded. With Andy Hull of Manchester Orchestra and Dustin Kensrue of Thrice kicking things off March 24, followed the next night by a Kickin Country concert with Kaleigh Courson and Jordan Rager, the festival clearly means musical business.
Hull and Kensrue will perform at the Cox Capitol Theatre. Hull is a singer, guitarist and songwriter for the indie rock band Manchester Orchestra. Singer-songwriter Kensrue unveiled his live covers album, “Thoughts That Float On A Different Blood,” last March. It showcases him covering some of pop culture’s greatest songs, according to a news release.
Courson and Rager will perform March 25 at Central City Park. Courson is a singer-songwriter from Macon who has a deep passion for writing and performing. Rager gained popularity by singing covers of popular country songs, amassing more than 3.7 million viewers on YouTube as a result, according to a news release.
The Kickin Country performance is just one of many free concerts happening throughout the week at Central City Park. Flash back to the 1980s with Echospeed on March 24. Everyone’s favorite party band, A2Z Band, will perform March 26. Middle Georgia’s Southern Outlaws Band will bring their Southern rock sound to the stage March 27. After Hours After 6 will showcase Motown hits and golden oldies March 28. AJ the DJ kicks off an evening of soul music March 29. If you like the Grateful Dead, be sure to hear the Charlie Fog Band perform March 30. And bring your dancing shoes for Latino Night on March 31.
For the more patriotic music connoisseur, the Navy Band Southeast will perform military tribute concerts twice during the festival. Hear them March 25 in Central City Park and March 27 at Wesleyan College’s Porter Auditorium.
The United States Air Force Concert Band & Singing Sergeants perform at 7 p.m. March 28 at the Grand Opera House. The United States Air Force Band is the premier musical organization of the Air Force, according to a news release. Since its formation in 1941, this world-class organization has inspired billions of listeners through its exhilarating music, engaging concerts and masterful recordings. The event is free, but reservations are recommended by calling 478-301-5470.
Rounding out the festival’s musical styles, Finding Favour, a popular contemporary Christian band from Vidalia, will perform songs from their new album, “Reborn,” at 7 p.m. March 29 at Riverside United Methodist Church.
Bailey said jazz lovers will want to mark 6 p.m. March 30 on the calendar, so that they don’t miss the Sunset Jazz Concert at Coleman Hill. Picnics and lawn chairs welcome. He called the event a “definite favorite.”
“By showcasing legends such as George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic, Mavis Staples and Chuck Leavell with the Randall Bramblett Band at the Street Party on April 1, and Mother’s Finest at the Grand Finale, as well as featuring growing artists JD McPherson, Me and Molly at the Street Party and Jordan Rager at Central City Park, we celebrate Macon’s musical history and introduce new artists at the same time,” Bailey said.
For more information about these events, visit cherryblossom.com or see the Cherry Blossom Festival Calendar on page 9.
