Grab a friend and make it a date!

When the weather is warmer and the sun hangs just a little higher in the sky, it’s practically your Southern duty to strip away the cable knit sweaters and box up the winter blues. Commit to wrangling up your gal pals or lining up a date, because no matter the companion, the Cherry Blossom Festival has more than a few reasons to don a spring look and make it a date!
Cherry Blossom Gala
Mary Pinson and Canaan Marshall have been tasked with chairing the chicest event of the festival this year, the Cherry Blossom Gala at 7 p.m. March 25.
“Mary and I are doing the design work for the Gala, but it takes a village. We are working with a ton of local companies just to produce this one event,” Marshall said.
Every year the Cherry Blossom Festival honors various international countries, and this year, the festival will pay homage to Japan. “Expect to see some Japanese influence, with fabulous flowers throughout the new venue space at Middle Georgia State University. It’s going to be an evening of elegance and pink fanfare!” Marshall said.
Guests will be served a three-coarse meal, enjoy the sounds of Epcot’s Matsuriza Taiko Drummers during dinner, and dance the evening away to the Grapevine band.
Legendary Shaolin Warriors
The Grand Opera House will be presenting the Legendary Shaolin Warriors at 6 p.m. March 26. The Shaolin Warriors offer a fantastic performance by masters of Kung Fu, showcasing thousands of years of Chinese martial arts culture. This fully choreographed theatrical experience explores the undeniable finesse and dexterity of more than 20 Kung Fu masters and tells the story of the warriors, their journey and the importance of Zen philosophy. The performance only goes on tour every three years and is suitable for the entire family.
Downton Abbey Tea
Fancy a spot of tea? Join the Federated Garden Clubs of Macon at the historic Neel House for an afternoon tea just like the Crawley family would have at their fictional Downton Abbey home. The fanciful spread, happening at 2 p.m. March 28-29, will be a traditional English affair, including delicately cut finger sandwiches, scones, pastries and a variety of elegant teas.
Guests are encouraged to wear their most lavish of hats, fascinators, pearls and gloves. In addition to a lively afternoon of eats and tea, a “Downton Abbey” themed gift shop will be set up, along with an early 1900s vintage clothing display. Door prizes and raffle tickets will be available for purchase.
Cherry Blossom Fashion Show
Panache at its finest is brought to life by Mark Ballard as the emerging trends of spring come down the runway at the Cherry Blossom Fashion Show at 11 a.m. March 30. Ballard’s return to “the pinkest party on earth” won’t disappoint, as many surprises are laced throughout the afternoon.
From handmade origami centerpieces to a guest appearance by Blossom the poodle, every detail imaginable has been carefully planned. Guests will enjoy a traditional Southern-inspired feast catered by Edgar’s Bistro, while viewing men’s and women’s fashions modeled by local fashionistas, festival royalty and celebrity guest models. Clothing will be provided by both department stores and local boutiques.
7-11 p.m. March 25, Middle Georgia State University, 100 University Parkway. $62.50 or $500 for tables of eight. 478-301-5470.
6 p.m. March 26, Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. $42.40 adults, $39.50 kids 12 and younger. TheGrandMacon.com.
2-4 p.m. March 28-29, Joseph Neel House, 730 College St. $12 adults, $6 children under 12 with an adult. 478-742-0921.
11 a.m.-1 p.m. March 30, Anderson Conference Center, 5171 Eisenhower Parkway. $40. Reservations required. 478-301-5470.
