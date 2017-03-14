Cherry Blossom Festival

March 14, 2017 9:01 AM

Cherry Blossom Festival calendar of events

March 24

Central City Park Opening Ceremony

International, state and local dignitaries celebrate 35 years of Macon’s International Cherry Blossom Festival as they conduct the ribbon-cutting to open 2017. Central City Park, 115 Willie Smokie Glover Drive. Free. cherryblossom.com. Noon-1 p.m.

The Butterfly Encounter

An interactive, walk-through exhibit with more than 200 butterflies. Six different species are represented as guests learn about the butterfly lifecycle as well as how to fix a broken wing. Visitors are offered the opportunity to feed butterflies. Each show is about 15 minutes. Central City Park, 115 Willie Smokie Glover Drive. Free. Show times: 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.; exhibit is open until 8 p.m.

Atlanta Puppet

Award-winning puppeteer. Each show lasts about 20-25 minutes. Central City Park, 115 Willie Smokie Glover Drive. Free. Show times: 1:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Zuzu African Acrobats

Performers from Kenya tumble, dance, juggle, limbo, hurdle and more. Each show lasts about 20-25 minutes. Central City Park, 115 Willie Smokie Glover Drive. Free. 2 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

“Tea Garden” Exhibition

Experience the beauty of Georgia-based artwork while enjoying complimentary drinks and delicious eats. Presented by the Macon Arts Alliance. Macon Arts Alliance, 486 First St. Free. 478-743-6940. 5-8 p.m.

Spring Spirit Stroll

One hour guided tour featuring actors in costume at graveside who bring to life selected stories from the “Notable and Notorious” tour. Presented by Historic Riverside Cemetery Conservancy. Riverside Cemetery, 1301 Riverside Drive. $10; free for ages 10 and younger. 478-742-5328. 6 p.m.

Flashback to the ‘80s

Featuring Echospeed followed by the Velcro Pygmies. Coca-Cola Entertainment Stage, Central City Park, 115 Willie Smokie Glover Drive. Free. 6-10 p.m.

Tunes N’ Brews on the Trail

A festive, family-friendly evening of bike riding, walking, music and local beer tastings. For all ages and abilities. Bring your bicycle, skates or just your feet. Presented by Bike Walk Macon. Ocmulgee Heritage Trail, from Spring Street to the Otis Redding Bridge. Free. bikewalkmacon.com. 6-8 p.m.

Gospel Extravaganza

Featuring the Dazzling Diva’s Inspirational Dancers, Aris and Artis, Future Generation and special guests the Georgia Mass Choir. Presented by SMART Inc. (South Macon Arts Revitalization Technology). Willingham Hall, Mercer University. $10 advance, $15 at door. 478-246-3285. 7-9 p.m.

Ocmulgee Lantern Light Tours

Grab a lantern and stroll along the luminary-lined path from the Visitor Center to the Great Temple Mound; includes interpretive talks and costumed characters. Ocmulgee National Monument, 1207 Emery Highway. $5 for ages 13 and older; free for ages 12 and younger. 478-752-8257. 7:30-9 p.m.

Riverside Cemetery Spirit Stroll in 3 minutes

Take a hyper-lapsed tour of the Cherry Blossom Festival's Spring Spirit Stroll at Riverside Cemetery in Macon.

Stephen Mays smays@macon.com

March 25

Bike the City Pink

Take part in a bike ride into Central City Park. Presented by Cycles and Change Macon LLC and Georgia Health and Wellness Festival. Tubman Museum, 310 Cherry St. Free. cyclesandchange.com. 7-9 a.m.

Pink Pancake Breakfast

Enjoy delicious pink pancakes served up by the Macon-Bibb County Fire Department. All proceeds benefit the American Cancer Society. United Building, Central City Park, 115 Willie Smokie Glover Drive. $5; $2 for ages 5 and younger. 478-751-9180. 7-10:30 a.m.

Cherry Blossom Golf Tournament

Four-ball golf tournament. Presented by Macon-Bibb Department of Parks and Recreation. Bowden Golf Course, 3111 Millerfield Road. $210 team of two. maconbibb.us/recreation. 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Cherry Blossom Open Air Market

Vendors will be selling handmade or homegrown goods from Middle Georgia. Featuring food trucks, live music and a petting zoo. Presented by Bearfoot Tavern. 543 Plum St. Free. 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Macon Amateur Radio Club Special Event Station

Local ham radio operators attempt to contact other hams across the US and Canada via shortwave radio. Visitors are welcome. Presented by Macon Amateur Radio Club. Corner of Martin Luther King Boulevard and Poplar Street. Free. 478-957-2355. 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Ocmulgee Duck Dash

Purchase ducks from Big Brothers Big Sisters, Crisis Line and Safe House and the event website. All of the ducks will be placed in the Ocmulgee River at the same time. The person who purchased the winning duck will take home $1,000. Second and third place ducks also will win prizes. Presented by Big Brothers Big Sisters. Amerson River Park, 2551 North Pierce Drive. $5 per duck. 478-745-3984. 10:30 a.m.-noon.

Cotton Avenue Revival Festival

The festival will kick off with a brunch at the Ruth Hartley Mosely Women’s Center and then roll into outdoor music performances. Historic and music tours are offered and will showcase the legacy of the people and businesses that built the neighborhood. Restaurants will feature “Festival Specials” for attendees. Iconic churches will be open for tours and music. Presented by Cotton Avenue Coalition. Cotton Avenue. Free. 478-742-5084. 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Paws in the Park Dog Show

Prizes will be awarded to dogs in categories such as Best Looking, Best Dressed, Owner/Dog Lookalike, Best Singer and more. All leashed dogs are welcome. Lake Tobesofkee Recreation Area, 6880 Moseley Dixon Road. $3 per person. 478-474-8770. Noon-4 p.m.

The Butterfly Encounter

An interactive, walk-through exhibit with more than 200 butterflies. Six different species are represented as guests learn about the butterfly lifecycle as well as how to fix a broken wing. Visitors are offered the opportunity to feed butterflies. Each show is about 15 minutes. Central City Park, 115 Willie Smokie Glover Drive. Free. Show times: 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.; exhibit is open until 9 p.m.

Cherry Blossom Bed Race

Open to anyone who wants to get in on the fun and excitement of old fashioned bed racing, or just come watch the teams race down Cherry Street. Cherry and Third streets. Free. 1-2 p.m.

Atlanta Puppet

Award-winning puppeteer. Each show lasts about 20-25 minutes. Central City Park, 115 Willie Smokie Glover Drive. Free. Show times: 1:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Firefighter Competition

Watch the Macon-Bibb County Fire Department put their skills to the test. Presented by Macon-Bibb County Fire Department. Cherry Street. Free. cherryblossom.com. 2-3 p.m.

Zuzu African Acrobats

Performers from Kenya tumble, dance, juggle, limbo, hurdle and more. Each show lasts about 20-25 minutes. Central City Park, 115 Willie Smokie Glover Drive. Free. 2 p.m., 3 p.m., 4 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Navy Band Southeast’s Popular Music Group Concert

Military tribute concert. Presented by Atlanta Postal Credit Union and AARP. Central City Park, 115 Willie Smokie Glover Drive. $5; free for children 10 and younger. cherryblossom.com. 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Kickin’ Country Concert

Featuring Kaleigh Courson followed by Jordan Rager. Coca-Cola Entertainment Stage, Central City Park, 115 Willie Smokie Glover Drive. Free. 6-10 p.m.

Spring Spirit Stroll

One hour guided tour featuring actors in costume at graveside who bring to life selected stories from the “Notable and Notorious” tour. Presented by Historic Riverside Cemetery Conservancy. Riverside Cemetery, 1301 Riverside Drive. $10; free for ages 10 and younger. 478-742-5328. 6 p.m.

Cherry Blossom Gala

Dining and dancing to celebrate 35 years of the International Cherry Blossom Festival. Middle Georgia State University, 100 University Parkway. Sold out. 7-11 p.m.

Ocmulgee Lantern Light Tours

Grab a lantern and stroll along the luminary-lined path from the Visitor Center to the Great Temple Mound; includes interpretive talks and costumed characters. Ocmulgee National Monument, 1207 Emery Highway. $5 for ages 13 and older; free for ages 12 and younger. 478-752-8257. 7:30-9 p.m.

Fireworks cap off Party on the Green at Wesleyan

For the final Cherry Blossom Festival event, hundreds enjoyed music, entertainment and fireworks at Wesleyan.

cstroh@macon.com

March 26

Cherry Blossom Golf Tournament

Four-ball golf tournament. Presented by Macon-Bibb Department of Parks and Recreation. Bowden Golf Course, 3111 Millerfield Road. $210 team of two. maconbibb.us/recreation. 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Cherry Blossom Opening Worship Ceremony

Celebrate love, beauty and international friendship. Highland Hills Baptist Church, 1370 Briarcliff Road. 11 a.m.-noon.

Cotton Avenue Revival Festival

The festival will kick off with a brunch at the Ruth Hartley Mosely Women’s Center and then roll into outdoor music performances. Historic and music tours are offered will showcase the legacy of the people and businesses that built the neighborhood. Restaurants will feature “Festival Specials” for attendees. Iconic churches will be open for tours and music. Presented by Cotton Avenue Coalition. Cotton Avenue. Free. 478-742-5084. 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

The Butterfly Encounter

An interactive, walk-through exhibit with more than 200 butterflies. Six different species are represented as guests learn about the butterfly lifecycle as well as how to fix a broken wing. Visitors are offered the opportunity to feed butterflies. Each show is about 15 minutes. Central City Park, 115 Willie Smokie Glover Drive. Free. Show times: 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.; exhibit is open until 9 p.m.

Atlanta Puppet

Award-winning puppeteer. Each show lasts about 20-25 minutes. Central City Park, 115 Willie Smokie Glover Drive. Free. Show times: 1:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Zuzu African Acrobats

Performers from Kenya tumble, dance, juggle, limbo, hurdle and more. Each show lasts about 20-25 minutes. Central City Park, 115 Willie Smokie Glover Drive. Free. 2 p.m., 3 p.m., 4 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

FAM-Tastic Scavenger Hunt

A scavenger hunt for families and groups that will benefit Family Advancement Ministries in Macon. 778 Mulberry St. $20 per group. 478-745-7165. 2-4 p.m.

Lantern Lighting

Join festival dignitaries for this special Cherry Blossom Festival tradition as they light the ceremonial lantern. Third Street Park. Free. 3-3:30 p.m.

Cherry Blossom Parade

Floats, marching bands, military units, costumed performers, international dignitaries and more. Cherry and Mulberry streets. Free. cherryblossom.com. 4-5:30 p.m.

Spring Spirit Stroll

One-hour guided tour featuring actors in costume at graveside who bring to life selected stories from the “Notable and Notorious” tour. Presented by Historic Riverside Cemetery Conservancy. Riverside Cemetery, 1301 Riverside Drive. $10; free for ages 10 and under. 478-742-5328. 6 p.m.

The Shaolin Warriors

Masters of Kung Fu perform in a fully choreographed stage production demonstrating their skill, artistry and martial-arts prowess. The production features many forms of Shaolin Kung Fu as well as a look at the daily life of the warriors and their Zen philosophy. Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. $42.50; $39.50 for ages 18 and younger. 478-301-2933. 6 p.m.

The Ultimate Party Band Experience

Featuring the A2Z Band. Coca-Cola Entertainment Stage, Central City Park, 115 Willie Smokie Glover Drive. Free. 7-9 p.m.

Ocmulgee Lantern Light Tours

Grab a lantern and stroll along the luminary lined path from the Visitor Center to the Great Temple Mound; includes interpretive talks and costumed characters. Ocmulgee National Monument, 1207 Emery Highway. $5 for ages 13 and older; free for ages 12 and younger. 478-752-8257. 7:30-9 p.m.

Free ice cream at Cherry Blossom Festival

Hundreds of people lined up for donuts, sodas and pink ice cream at Cherry Blossom Festival.

Woody Marshall wmarshall@macon.com

March 27

Third Street Park Festivities

Coca-Cola products and various refreshments from Cherry Blossom Festival sponsors while supplies last, along with entertainers, horse-drawn carriage rides and a special theme each day. Third Street Park. Free. cherryblossom.com. 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

The Butterfly Encounter

An interactive, walk-through exhibit with more than 200 butterflies. Six different species are represented as guests learn about the butterfly lifecycle as well as how to fix a broken wing. Visitors are offered the opportunity to feed butterflies. Each show is about 15 minutes. Central City Park, 115 Willie Smokie Glover Drive. Free. Show times: 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.; exhibit is open until 8 p.m.

Atlanta Puppet

Award-winning puppeteer. Each show lasts about 20-25 minutes. Central City Park, 115 Willie Smokie Glover Drive. Free. Show times: 1:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Zuzu African Acrobats

Performers from Kenya tumble, dance, juggle, limbo, hurdle and more. Each show lasts about 20-25 minutes. Central City Park, 115 Willie Smokie Glover Drive. Free. 2 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Spring Spirit Stroll

One-hour guided tour featuring actors in costume at graveside who bring to life selected stories from the “Notable and Notorious” tour. Presented by Historic Riverside Cemetery Conservancy. Riverside Cemetery, 1301 Riverside Drive. $10; free for ages 10 and under. 478-742-5328. 6 p.m.

Navy Band Southeast

Military tribute concert. Wesleyan College Porter Auditorium, 4760 Forsyth Road. Free. cherryblossom.com. 7 p.m.

Southern Outlaws Band

Country and Southern rock. Coca-Cola Entertainment Stage, Central City Park, 115 Willie Smokie Glover Drive. Free.7-9 p.m.

Organ and Brass

Featuring the Colony IV Brass Quintet. Riverside United Methodist Church, 735 Pierce Ave. Free. 478-746-9688. 7:30 p.m.

Bed race, firefighters compete during 2016 Cherry Blossom Festival

Macon's 2016 Cherry Blossom Festival includes bed race and Macon-Bibb County Fire Department competition.

lmorris@macon.com

March 28

Third Street Park Festivities

Coca- Cola products and various refreshments from Cherry Blossom Festival sponsors while supplies last, along with entertainers, horse-drawn carriage rides and a special theme each day. Third Street Park. Free. cherryblossom.com. 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

The Butterfly Encounter

An interactive, walk-through exhibit with more than 200 butterflies. Six different species are represented as guests learn about the butterfly lifecycle as well as how to fix a broken wing. Visitors are offered the opportunity to feed butterflies. Each show is about 15 minutes. Central City Park, 115 Willie Smokie Glover Drive. Free. Show times: 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.; exhibit is open until 8 p.m.

Atlanta Puppet

Award-winning puppeteer. Each show lasts about 20-25 minutes. Central City Park, 115 Willie Smokie Glover Drive. Free. Show times: 1:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Zuzu African Acrobats

Performers from Kenya tumble, dance, juggle, limbo, hurdle and more. Each show lasts about 20-25 minutes. Central City Park, 115 Willie Smokie Glover Drive. Free. 2 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Cherry Blossom Tea

Presented by The Mentors Project. American Red Cross, Holt Avenue. Free. 478-954-4346. 2-3:30 p.m.

Spring Spirit Stroll

One-hour guided tour featuring actors in costume at graveside who bring to life selected stories from the “Notable and Notorious” tour. Presented by Historic Riverside Cemetery Conservancy. Riverside Cemetery, 1301 Riverside Drive. $10; free for ages 10 and younger. 478-742-5328. 6 p.m.

United States Air Force Concert Band and Singing Sergeants

The premier musical organization of the Air Force. Call to reserve seats. Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. Free. 478-301-5470. 7-9 p.m.

Your Favorite Motown Hits

Featuring After Hours After 6. Coca-Cola Entertainment Stage, Central City Park, 115 Willie Smokie Glover Drive. Free.7-9 p.m.

Scenes From The 34th Annual Cherry Blossom Festival Parade

More than 1,000 participated in the parade on Saturday March 19.

LAURA CORLEY lcorley@macon.com

March 29

Third Street Park Festivities

Coca- Cola products and various refreshments from Cherry Blossom Festival sponsors while supplies last, along with entertainers, horse-drawn carriage rides and a special theme each day. Third Street Park. Free. cherryblossom.com. 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

The Butterfly Encounter

An interactive, walk-through exhibit with more than 200 butterflies. Six different species are represented as guests learn about the butterfly lifecycle as well as how to fix a broken wing. Visitors are offered the opportunity to feed butterflies. Each show is about 15 minutes. Central City Park, 115 Willie Smokie Glover Drive. Free. Show times: 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.; exhibit is open until 8 p.m.

Atlanta Puppet

Award-winning puppeteer. Each show lasts about 20-25 minutes. Central City Park, 115 Willie Smokie Glover Drive. Free. Show times: 1:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Zuzu African Acrobats

Performers from Kenya tumble, dance, juggle, limbo, hurdle and more. Each show lasts about 20-25 minutes. Central City Park, 115 Willie Smokie Glover Drive. Free. 2 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Spring Spirit Stroll

One hour guided tour featuring actors in costume at graveside who bring to life selected stories from the “Notable and Notorious” tour. Presented by Historic Riverside Cemetery Conservancy. Riverside Cemetery, 1301 Riverside Drive. $10; free for ages 10 and under. 478-742-5328. 6 p.m.

An Evening of Soul

With Just Friends and AJ the DJ. Coca-Cola Entertainment Stage, Central City Park, 115 Willie Smokie Glover Drive. Free. 6-9 p.m.

Finding Favour

Presented by Riverside United Methodist Church. Riverside Methodist Church, 735 Pierce Ave. $10. 7-9 p.m.

2016 Cherry Blossom Pink Pancake Breakfast

See how Macon-Bibb firefighters make pink pancakes during the 2016 Cherry Blossom Festival.

Telegraph file video

March 30

Cherry Blossom Fashion Show

Featuring the emerging trends of spring on a runway filled with celebrity guest models, local fashionistas, Cherry Blossom Festival royalty and more; coordinated by Mark Ballard. Anderson Conference Center, 5171 Eisenhower Parkway. $40. cherryblossom.com. 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Third Street Park Festivities

Coca- Cola products and various refreshments from Cherry Blossom Festival sponsors while supplies last, along with entertainers, horse-drawn carriage rides and a special theme each day. Third Street Park. Free. cherryblossom.com. 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

The Butterfly Encounter

An interactive, walk-through exhibit with more than 200 butterflies. Six different species are represented as guests learn about the butterfly lifecycle as well as how to fix a broken wing. Visitors are offered the opportunity to feed butterflies. Each show is about 15 minutes. Central City Park, 115 Willie Smokie Glover Drive. Free. Show times: 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.; exhibit is open until 8 p.m.

Atlanta Puppet

Award-winning puppeteer. Each show lasts about 20-25 minutes. Central City Park, 115 Willie Smokie Glover Drive. Free. Show times: 1:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Zuzu African Acrobats

Performers from Kenya tumble, dance, juggle, limbo, hurdle and more. Each show lasts about 20-25 minutes. Central City Park, 115 Willie Smokie Glover Drive. Free. 2 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Spring Spirit Stroll

One hour guided tour featuring actors in costume at graveside who bring to life selected stories from the “Notable and Notorious” tour. Presented by Historic Riverside Cemetery Conservancy. Riverside Cemetery, 1301 Riverside Drive. $10; free for ages 10 and under. 478-742-5328. 6 p.m.

Jam Out in the Park

Featuring the Charlie Fog Band performing the music of the Grateful Dead and Jerry Garcia. Coca-Cola Entertainment Stage, Central City Park. Free. 7-10 p.m.

Cherry Blossom 'Rhapsody In Pink' Style Show and Brunch

Not all fashions are pink, but all the poodles are at the International Cherry Blossom Festival's fashion show in Macon Thursday, March 24, 2016.

Beau Cabell bcabell@macon.com

March 31

Third Street Park Festivities

Coca- Cola products and various refreshments from Cherry Blossom Festival sponsors while supplies last, along with entertainers, horse-drawn carriage rides and a special theme each day. Third Street Park. Free. cherryblossom.com. 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

The Butterfly Encounter

An interactive, walk-through exhibit with more than 200 butterflies. Six different species are represented as guests learn about the butterfly lifecycle as well as how to fix a broken wing. Visitors are offered the opportunity to feed butterflies. Each show is about 15 minutes. Central City Park, 115 Willie Smokie Glover Drive. Free. Show times: 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.; exhibit is open until 8 p.m.

Atlanta Puppet

Award-winning puppeteer. Each show lasts about 20-25 minutes. Central City Park, 115 Willie Smokie Glover Drive. Free. Show times: 1:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Zuzu African Acrobats

Performers from Kenya tumble, dance, juggle, limbo, hurdle and more. Each show lasts about 20-25 minutes. Central City Park, 115 Willie Smokie Glover Drive. Free. 2 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Spring Spirit Stroll

One hour guided tour featuring actors in costume at graveside who bring to life selected stories from the “Notable and Notorious” tour. Presented by Historic Riverside Cemetery Conservancy. Riverside Cemetery, 1301 Riverside Drive. $10; free for ages 10 and under. 478-742-5328. 6 p.m.

Latino Night

Featuring El Kartel and More. Coca-Cola Entertainment Stage, Central City Park, 115 Willie Smokie Glover Drive. Free. 7-10 p.m.

Ocmulgee Lantern Light Tours

Grab a lantern and stroll along the luminary lined path from the Visitor Center to the Great Temple Mound; includes interpretive talks and costumed characters. Ocmulgee National Monument, 1207 Emery Highway. $5 for ages 13 and older; free for ages 12 and under. 478-752-8257. 7:30-9 p.m.

Street Party returns to Cherry Blossom Festival

The Street Party is back by popular demand for the 2017 Cherry Blossom Festival. On Feb. 1, organizers also revealed a new festival gift shop and said Central City Park renovations should be done in time for the first festival events in March.

Andrea Honaker The Telegraph

April 1

Pink Pancake Breakfast

Enjoy delicious pink pancakes served up by the Macon-Bibb County Fire Department. All proceeds benefit the American Cancer Society. United Building, Central City Park, 115 Willie Smokie Glover Drive. $5; $2 for ages 5 and younger. 478-751-9180. 7-10:30 a.m.

Macon Mud Run

Adventure Race with more than 100 pits and obstacles. Race as a family, compete as a team. All proceeds benefit the children at Hephzibah Children’s Home. Hephzibah Children’s Home, 6601 Zebulon Road. Through March 31: $80 for 7k, $70 for 5k, $20 for mini; race day: $90 for 7k, $80 for 5k, $30 for mini. maconmudrun.com. 9 a.m.-12:45 p.m.; Mini Mud 1k starts at about 2:30 p.m.

Food Truck Frenzy

Featuring gourmet food trucks from around the South. Purchase delicious food while enjoying music and on-site beer sales. Third Street. Free admission. cherryblossom.com. 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Mulberry Street Arts and Crafts Festival

Featuring hundreds of vendors from across the country. Presented by the Middle Georgia Art Association. Mulberry Street. Free admission. middlegeorgiaart.org. 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

The Butterfly Encounter

An interactive, walk-through exhibit with more than 200 butterflies. Six different species are represented as guests learn about the butterfly lifecycle as well as how to fix a broken wing. Visitors are offered the opportunity to feed butterflies. Each show is about 15 minutes. Central City Park, 115 Willie Smokie Glover Drive. Free. Show times: 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.; exhibit is open until 9 p.m.

Atlanta Puppet

Award-winning puppeteer. Each show lasts about 20-25 minutes. Central City Park, 115 Willie Smokie Glover Drive. Free. Show times: 1:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Zuzu African Acrobats

Performers from Kenya tumble, dance, juggle, limbo, hurdle and more. Each show lasts about 20-25 minutes. Central City Park, 115 Willie Smokie Glover Drive. Free. 2 p.m., 3 p.m., 4 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Street Party

Featuring George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic, Mavis Staples, Chuck Leavell and the Randall Bramblett Band, JD McPherson and Me and Molly. Rain or shine. Cotton Avenue and Poplar Street. $20 advance; $25 day of. cherryblossom.com. 3 p.m. gates open.

A Night of Rhythm and Blues

Featuring Harold E. Thomas and Danger Zone, Tyrus Turner and Joey Beanz Little. Central City Park, 115 Willie Smokie Glover Drive. Free. 6-10 p.m.

Spring Spirit Stroll

One-hour guided tour featuring actors in costume at graveside who bring to life selected stories from the “Notable and Notorious” tour. Presented by Historic Riverside Cemetery Conservancy. Riverside Cemetery, 1301 Riverside Drive. $10; free for ages 10 and under. 478-742-5328. 6 p.m.

Ocmulgee Lantern Light Tours

Grab a lantern and stroll along the luminary lined path from the Visitor Center to the Great Temple Mound; includes interpretive talks and costumed characters. Ocmulgee National Monument, 1207 Emery Highway. $5 for ages 13 and older; free for ages 12 and younger. 478-752-8257. 7:30-9 p.m.

How Bill Fickling's grandfather cultivated a love for cherry trees

Bill Fickling tells how his grandfather, a co-founder of the Cherry Blossom Festival, grew to love Yoshino cherry trees.

Beau Cabell bcabell@macon.com

April 2

Food Truck Frenzy

Featuring gourmet food trucks from around the South. Purchase delicious food while enjoying music and on-site beer sales. Third Street. Free admission. cherryblossom.com. 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Mulberry Street Arts and Crafts Festival

Featuring hundreds of vendors from across the country. Presented by the Middle Georgia Art Association. Mulberry Street. Free admission. middlegeorgiaart.org. 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

The Butterfly Encounter

An interactive, walk-through exhibit with more than 200 butterflies. Six different species are represented as guests learn about the butterfly lifecycle as well as how to fix a broken wing. Visitors are offered the opportunity to feed butterflies. Each show is about 15 minutes. Central City Park, 115 Willie Smokie Glover Drive. Free. Show times: 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.; exhibit is open until 9 p.m.

Atlanta Puppet

Award-winning puppeteer. Each show lasts about 20-25 minutes. Central City Park, 115 Willie Smokie Glover Drive. Free. Show times: 1:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Zuzu African Acrobats

Performers from Kenya tumble, dance, juggle, limbo, hurdle and more. Each show lasts about 20-25 minutes. Central City Park, 115 Willie Smokie Glover Drive. Free. 2 p.m., 3 p.m., 4 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Tea in the Garden

Benefit for Centenary Community Ministries. Presented by Centenary Community Ministries Inc. 1290 College St. $20 individual; $150 table. 478-742-8926. 3 p.m.

Grand Finale

Family fun featuring live music and tethered hot air balloon rides. Concessions available or bring a cooler of snacks and soft drinks. Fireworks at dusk. Wesleyan College, 4760 Forsyth Road. Free admission. cherryblossom.com. 4 p.m.

Spring Spirit Stroll

one hour guided tour featuring actors in costume at graveside who bring to life selected stories from the “Notable and Notorious” tour. Presented by Historic Riverside Cemetery Conservancy. Riverside Cemetery, 1301 Riverside Drive. $10; free for ages 10 and under. 478-742-5328. 6 p.m.

Party in the Park

Featuring the Fabulous Boomers Band. Coca-Cola Entertainment Stage, Central City Park, 115 Willie Smokie Glover Drive. Free. 7-9 p.m.

Ocmulgee Lantern Light Tours

Grab a lantern and stroll along the luminary lined path from the Visitor Center to the Great Temple Mound; includes interpretive talks and costumed characters. Ocmulgee National Monument, 1207 Emery Highway. $5 for ages 13 and older; free for ages 12 and younger. 478-752-8257. 7:30-9 p.m.

Tunes and Balloons highlights from 2012 Cherry Blossom Festival

The Cherry Blossom Festival’s Balloon Glow will return to the spring in 2017 and will be held at Wesleyan College in Macon.

Liz Fabian lfabian@macon.com

Related content

Cherry Blossom Festival

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Tunes and Balloons highlights from 2012 Cherry Blossom Festival

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos