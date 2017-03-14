Cherry Blossom Festival calendar of events

March 24
Central City Park Opening Ceremony
International, state and local dignitaries celebrate 35 years of Macon’s International Cherry Blossom Festival as they conduct the ribbon-cutting to open 2017. Central City Park, 115 Willie Smokie Glover Drive. Free. cherryblossom.com. Noon-1 p.m.
The Butterfly Encounter
An interactive, walk-through exhibit with more than 200 butterflies. Six different species are represented as guests learn about the butterfly lifecycle as well as how to fix a broken wing. Visitors are offered the opportunity to feed butterflies. Each show is about 15 minutes. Central City Park, 115 Willie Smokie Glover Drive. Free. Show times: 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.; exhibit is open until 8 p.m.
Atlanta Puppet
Award-winning puppeteer. Each show lasts about 20-25 minutes. Central City Park, 115 Willie Smokie Glover Drive. Free. Show times: 1:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Zuzu African Acrobats
Performers from Kenya tumble, dance, juggle, limbo, hurdle and more. Each show lasts about 20-25 minutes. Central City Park, 115 Willie Smokie Glover Drive. Free. 2 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.
“Tea Garden” Exhibition
Experience the beauty of Georgia-based artwork while enjoying complimentary drinks and delicious eats. Presented by the Macon Arts Alliance. Macon Arts Alliance, 486 First St. Free. 478-743-6940. 5-8 p.m.
Spring Spirit Stroll
One hour guided tour featuring actors in costume at graveside who bring to life selected stories from the “Notable and Notorious” tour. Presented by Historic Riverside Cemetery Conservancy. Riverside Cemetery, 1301 Riverside Drive. $10; free for ages 10 and younger. 478-742-5328. 6 p.m.
Flashback to the ‘80s
Featuring Echospeed followed by the Velcro Pygmies. Coca-Cola Entertainment Stage, Central City Park, 115 Willie Smokie Glover Drive. Free. 6-10 p.m.
Tunes N’ Brews on the Trail
A festive, family-friendly evening of bike riding, walking, music and local beer tastings. For all ages and abilities. Bring your bicycle, skates or just your feet. Presented by Bike Walk Macon. Ocmulgee Heritage Trail, from Spring Street to the Otis Redding Bridge. Free. bikewalkmacon.com. 6-8 p.m.
Gospel Extravaganza
Featuring the Dazzling Diva’s Inspirational Dancers, Aris and Artis, Future Generation and special guests the Georgia Mass Choir. Presented by SMART Inc. (South Macon Arts Revitalization Technology). Willingham Hall, Mercer University. $10 advance, $15 at door. 478-246-3285. 7-9 p.m.
Ocmulgee Lantern Light Tours
Grab a lantern and stroll along the luminary-lined path from the Visitor Center to the Great Temple Mound; includes interpretive talks and costumed characters. Ocmulgee National Monument, 1207 Emery Highway. $5 for ages 13 and older; free for ages 12 and younger. 478-752-8257. 7:30-9 p.m.
March 25
Bike the City Pink
Take part in a bike ride into Central City Park. Presented by Cycles and Change Macon LLC and Georgia Health and Wellness Festival. Tubman Museum, 310 Cherry St. Free. cyclesandchange.com. 7-9 a.m.
Pink Pancake Breakfast
Enjoy delicious pink pancakes served up by the Macon-Bibb County Fire Department. All proceeds benefit the American Cancer Society. United Building, Central City Park, 115 Willie Smokie Glover Drive. $5; $2 for ages 5 and younger. 478-751-9180. 7-10:30 a.m.
Cherry Blossom Golf Tournament
Four-ball golf tournament. Presented by Macon-Bibb Department of Parks and Recreation. Bowden Golf Course, 3111 Millerfield Road. $210 team of two. maconbibb.us/recreation. 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
Cherry Blossom Open Air Market
Vendors will be selling handmade or homegrown goods from Middle Georgia. Featuring food trucks, live music and a petting zoo. Presented by Bearfoot Tavern. 543 Plum St. Free. 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Macon Amateur Radio Club Special Event Station
Local ham radio operators attempt to contact other hams across the US and Canada via shortwave radio. Visitors are welcome. Presented by Macon Amateur Radio Club. Corner of Martin Luther King Boulevard and Poplar Street. Free. 478-957-2355. 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Ocmulgee Duck Dash
Purchase ducks from Big Brothers Big Sisters, Crisis Line and Safe House and the event website. All of the ducks will be placed in the Ocmulgee River at the same time. The person who purchased the winning duck will take home $1,000. Second and third place ducks also will win prizes. Presented by Big Brothers Big Sisters. Amerson River Park, 2551 North Pierce Drive. $5 per duck. 478-745-3984. 10:30 a.m.-noon.
Cotton Avenue Revival Festival
The festival will kick off with a brunch at the Ruth Hartley Mosely Women’s Center and then roll into outdoor music performances. Historic and music tours are offered and will showcase the legacy of the people and businesses that built the neighborhood. Restaurants will feature “Festival Specials” for attendees. Iconic churches will be open for tours and music. Presented by Cotton Avenue Coalition. Cotton Avenue. Free. 478-742-5084. 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
Paws in the Park Dog Show
Prizes will be awarded to dogs in categories such as Best Looking, Best Dressed, Owner/Dog Lookalike, Best Singer and more. All leashed dogs are welcome. Lake Tobesofkee Recreation Area, 6880 Moseley Dixon Road. $3 per person. 478-474-8770. Noon-4 p.m.
The Butterfly Encounter
An interactive, walk-through exhibit with more than 200 butterflies. Six different species are represented as guests learn about the butterfly lifecycle as well as how to fix a broken wing. Visitors are offered the opportunity to feed butterflies. Each show is about 15 minutes. Central City Park, 115 Willie Smokie Glover Drive. Free. Show times: 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.; exhibit is open until 9 p.m.
Cherry Blossom Bed Race
Open to anyone who wants to get in on the fun and excitement of old fashioned bed racing, or just come watch the teams race down Cherry Street. Cherry and Third streets. Free. 1-2 p.m.
Atlanta Puppet
Award-winning puppeteer. Each show lasts about 20-25 minutes. Central City Park, 115 Willie Smokie Glover Drive. Free. Show times: 1:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Firefighter Competition
Watch the Macon-Bibb County Fire Department put their skills to the test. Presented by Macon-Bibb County Fire Department. Cherry Street. Free. cherryblossom.com. 2-3 p.m.
Zuzu African Acrobats
Performers from Kenya tumble, dance, juggle, limbo, hurdle and more. Each show lasts about 20-25 minutes. Central City Park, 115 Willie Smokie Glover Drive. Free. 2 p.m., 3 p.m., 4 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Navy Band Southeast’s Popular Music Group Concert
Military tribute concert. Presented by Atlanta Postal Credit Union and AARP. Central City Park, 115 Willie Smokie Glover Drive. $5; free for children 10 and younger. cherryblossom.com. 4:30-5:30 p.m.
Kickin’ Country Concert
Featuring Kaleigh Courson followed by Jordan Rager. Coca-Cola Entertainment Stage, Central City Park, 115 Willie Smokie Glover Drive. Free. 6-10 p.m.
Spring Spirit Stroll
One hour guided tour featuring actors in costume at graveside who bring to life selected stories from the “Notable and Notorious” tour. Presented by Historic Riverside Cemetery Conservancy. Riverside Cemetery, 1301 Riverside Drive. $10; free for ages 10 and younger. 478-742-5328. 6 p.m.
Cherry Blossom Gala
Dining and dancing to celebrate 35 years of the International Cherry Blossom Festival. Middle Georgia State University, 100 University Parkway. Sold out. 7-11 p.m.
Ocmulgee Lantern Light Tours
Grab a lantern and stroll along the luminary-lined path from the Visitor Center to the Great Temple Mound; includes interpretive talks and costumed characters. Ocmulgee National Monument, 1207 Emery Highway. $5 for ages 13 and older; free for ages 12 and younger. 478-752-8257. 7:30-9 p.m.
March 26
Cherry Blossom Golf Tournament
Four-ball golf tournament. Presented by Macon-Bibb Department of Parks and Recreation. Bowden Golf Course, 3111 Millerfield Road. $210 team of two. maconbibb.us/recreation. 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
Cherry Blossom Opening Worship Ceremony
Celebrate love, beauty and international friendship. Highland Hills Baptist Church, 1370 Briarcliff Road. 11 a.m.-noon.
Cotton Avenue Revival Festival
The festival will kick off with a brunch at the Ruth Hartley Mosely Women’s Center and then roll into outdoor music performances. Historic and music tours are offered will showcase the legacy of the people and businesses that built the neighborhood. Restaurants will feature “Festival Specials” for attendees. Iconic churches will be open for tours and music. Presented by Cotton Avenue Coalition. Cotton Avenue. Free. 478-742-5084. 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
The Butterfly Encounter
An interactive, walk-through exhibit with more than 200 butterflies. Six different species are represented as guests learn about the butterfly lifecycle as well as how to fix a broken wing. Visitors are offered the opportunity to feed butterflies. Each show is about 15 minutes. Central City Park, 115 Willie Smokie Glover Drive. Free. Show times: 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.; exhibit is open until 9 p.m.
Atlanta Puppet
Award-winning puppeteer. Each show lasts about 20-25 minutes. Central City Park, 115 Willie Smokie Glover Drive. Free. Show times: 1:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Zuzu African Acrobats
Performers from Kenya tumble, dance, juggle, limbo, hurdle and more. Each show lasts about 20-25 minutes. Central City Park, 115 Willie Smokie Glover Drive. Free. 2 p.m., 3 p.m., 4 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.
FAM-Tastic Scavenger Hunt
A scavenger hunt for families and groups that will benefit Family Advancement Ministries in Macon. 778 Mulberry St. $20 per group. 478-745-7165. 2-4 p.m.
Lantern Lighting
Join festival dignitaries for this special Cherry Blossom Festival tradition as they light the ceremonial lantern. Third Street Park. Free. 3-3:30 p.m.
Cherry Blossom Parade
Floats, marching bands, military units, costumed performers, international dignitaries and more. Cherry and Mulberry streets. Free. cherryblossom.com. 4-5:30 p.m.
Spring Spirit Stroll
One-hour guided tour featuring actors in costume at graveside who bring to life selected stories from the “Notable and Notorious” tour. Presented by Historic Riverside Cemetery Conservancy. Riverside Cemetery, 1301 Riverside Drive. $10; free for ages 10 and under. 478-742-5328. 6 p.m.
The Shaolin Warriors
Masters of Kung Fu perform in a fully choreographed stage production demonstrating their skill, artistry and martial-arts prowess. The production features many forms of Shaolin Kung Fu as well as a look at the daily life of the warriors and their Zen philosophy. Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. $42.50; $39.50 for ages 18 and younger. 478-301-2933. 6 p.m.
The Ultimate Party Band Experience
Featuring the A2Z Band. Coca-Cola Entertainment Stage, Central City Park, 115 Willie Smokie Glover Drive. Free. 7-9 p.m.
Ocmulgee Lantern Light Tours
Grab a lantern and stroll along the luminary lined path from the Visitor Center to the Great Temple Mound; includes interpretive talks and costumed characters. Ocmulgee National Monument, 1207 Emery Highway. $5 for ages 13 and older; free for ages 12 and younger. 478-752-8257. 7:30-9 p.m.
March 27
Third Street Park Festivities
Coca-Cola products and various refreshments from Cherry Blossom Festival sponsors while supplies last, along with entertainers, horse-drawn carriage rides and a special theme each day. Third Street Park. Free. cherryblossom.com. 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
The Butterfly Encounter
An interactive, walk-through exhibit with more than 200 butterflies. Six different species are represented as guests learn about the butterfly lifecycle as well as how to fix a broken wing. Visitors are offered the opportunity to feed butterflies. Each show is about 15 minutes. Central City Park, 115 Willie Smokie Glover Drive. Free. Show times: 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.; exhibit is open until 8 p.m.
Atlanta Puppet
Award-winning puppeteer. Each show lasts about 20-25 minutes. Central City Park, 115 Willie Smokie Glover Drive. Free. Show times: 1:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Zuzu African Acrobats
Performers from Kenya tumble, dance, juggle, limbo, hurdle and more. Each show lasts about 20-25 minutes. Central City Park, 115 Willie Smokie Glover Drive. Free. 2 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Spring Spirit Stroll
One-hour guided tour featuring actors in costume at graveside who bring to life selected stories from the “Notable and Notorious” tour. Presented by Historic Riverside Cemetery Conservancy. Riverside Cemetery, 1301 Riverside Drive. $10; free for ages 10 and under. 478-742-5328. 6 p.m.
Navy Band Southeast
Military tribute concert. Wesleyan College Porter Auditorium, 4760 Forsyth Road. Free. cherryblossom.com. 7 p.m.
Southern Outlaws Band
Country and Southern rock. Coca-Cola Entertainment Stage, Central City Park, 115 Willie Smokie Glover Drive. Free.7-9 p.m.
Organ and Brass
Featuring the Colony IV Brass Quintet. Riverside United Methodist Church, 735 Pierce Ave. Free. 478-746-9688. 7:30 p.m.
March 28
Third Street Park Festivities
Coca- Cola products and various refreshments from Cherry Blossom Festival sponsors while supplies last, along with entertainers, horse-drawn carriage rides and a special theme each day. Third Street Park. Free. cherryblossom.com. 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
The Butterfly Encounter
An interactive, walk-through exhibit with more than 200 butterflies. Six different species are represented as guests learn about the butterfly lifecycle as well as how to fix a broken wing. Visitors are offered the opportunity to feed butterflies. Each show is about 15 minutes. Central City Park, 115 Willie Smokie Glover Drive. Free. Show times: 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.; exhibit is open until 8 p.m.
Atlanta Puppet
Award-winning puppeteer. Each show lasts about 20-25 minutes. Central City Park, 115 Willie Smokie Glover Drive. Free. Show times: 1:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Zuzu African Acrobats
Performers from Kenya tumble, dance, juggle, limbo, hurdle and more. Each show lasts about 20-25 minutes. Central City Park, 115 Willie Smokie Glover Drive. Free. 2 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Cherry Blossom Tea
Presented by The Mentors Project. American Red Cross, Holt Avenue. Free. 478-954-4346. 2-3:30 p.m.
Spring Spirit Stroll
One-hour guided tour featuring actors in costume at graveside who bring to life selected stories from the “Notable and Notorious” tour. Presented by Historic Riverside Cemetery Conservancy. Riverside Cemetery, 1301 Riverside Drive. $10; free for ages 10 and younger. 478-742-5328. 6 p.m.
United States Air Force Concert Band and Singing Sergeants
The premier musical organization of the Air Force. Call to reserve seats. Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. Free. 478-301-5470. 7-9 p.m.
Your Favorite Motown Hits
Featuring After Hours After 6. Coca-Cola Entertainment Stage, Central City Park, 115 Willie Smokie Glover Drive. Free.7-9 p.m.
March 29
Third Street Park Festivities
Coca- Cola products and various refreshments from Cherry Blossom Festival sponsors while supplies last, along with entertainers, horse-drawn carriage rides and a special theme each day. Third Street Park. Free. cherryblossom.com. 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
The Butterfly Encounter
An interactive, walk-through exhibit with more than 200 butterflies. Six different species are represented as guests learn about the butterfly lifecycle as well as how to fix a broken wing. Visitors are offered the opportunity to feed butterflies. Each show is about 15 minutes. Central City Park, 115 Willie Smokie Glover Drive. Free. Show times: 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.; exhibit is open until 8 p.m.
Atlanta Puppet
Award-winning puppeteer. Each show lasts about 20-25 minutes. Central City Park, 115 Willie Smokie Glover Drive. Free. Show times: 1:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Zuzu African Acrobats
Performers from Kenya tumble, dance, juggle, limbo, hurdle and more. Each show lasts about 20-25 minutes. Central City Park, 115 Willie Smokie Glover Drive. Free. 2 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Spring Spirit Stroll
One hour guided tour featuring actors in costume at graveside who bring to life selected stories from the “Notable and Notorious” tour. Presented by Historic Riverside Cemetery Conservancy. Riverside Cemetery, 1301 Riverside Drive. $10; free for ages 10 and under. 478-742-5328. 6 p.m.
An Evening of Soul
With Just Friends and AJ the DJ. Coca-Cola Entertainment Stage, Central City Park, 115 Willie Smokie Glover Drive. Free. 6-9 p.m.
Finding Favour
Presented by Riverside United Methodist Church. Riverside Methodist Church, 735 Pierce Ave. $10. 7-9 p.m.
March 30
Cherry Blossom Fashion Show
Featuring the emerging trends of spring on a runway filled with celebrity guest models, local fashionistas, Cherry Blossom Festival royalty and more; coordinated by Mark Ballard. Anderson Conference Center, 5171 Eisenhower Parkway. $40. cherryblossom.com. 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third Street Park Festivities
Coca- Cola products and various refreshments from Cherry Blossom Festival sponsors while supplies last, along with entertainers, horse-drawn carriage rides and a special theme each day. Third Street Park. Free. cherryblossom.com. 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
The Butterfly Encounter
An interactive, walk-through exhibit with more than 200 butterflies. Six different species are represented as guests learn about the butterfly lifecycle as well as how to fix a broken wing. Visitors are offered the opportunity to feed butterflies. Each show is about 15 minutes. Central City Park, 115 Willie Smokie Glover Drive. Free. Show times: 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.; exhibit is open until 8 p.m.
Atlanta Puppet
Award-winning puppeteer. Each show lasts about 20-25 minutes. Central City Park, 115 Willie Smokie Glover Drive. Free. Show times: 1:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Zuzu African Acrobats
Performers from Kenya tumble, dance, juggle, limbo, hurdle and more. Each show lasts about 20-25 minutes. Central City Park, 115 Willie Smokie Glover Drive. Free. 2 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Spring Spirit Stroll
One hour guided tour featuring actors in costume at graveside who bring to life selected stories from the “Notable and Notorious” tour. Presented by Historic Riverside Cemetery Conservancy. Riverside Cemetery, 1301 Riverside Drive. $10; free for ages 10 and under. 478-742-5328. 6 p.m.
Jam Out in the Park
Featuring the Charlie Fog Band performing the music of the Grateful Dead and Jerry Garcia. Coca-Cola Entertainment Stage, Central City Park. Free. 7-10 p.m.
March 31
Third Street Park Festivities
Coca- Cola products and various refreshments from Cherry Blossom Festival sponsors while supplies last, along with entertainers, horse-drawn carriage rides and a special theme each day. Third Street Park. Free. cherryblossom.com. 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
The Butterfly Encounter
An interactive, walk-through exhibit with more than 200 butterflies. Six different species are represented as guests learn about the butterfly lifecycle as well as how to fix a broken wing. Visitors are offered the opportunity to feed butterflies. Each show is about 15 minutes. Central City Park, 115 Willie Smokie Glover Drive. Free. Show times: 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.; exhibit is open until 8 p.m.
Atlanta Puppet
Award-winning puppeteer. Each show lasts about 20-25 minutes. Central City Park, 115 Willie Smokie Glover Drive. Free. Show times: 1:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Zuzu African Acrobats
Performers from Kenya tumble, dance, juggle, limbo, hurdle and more. Each show lasts about 20-25 minutes. Central City Park, 115 Willie Smokie Glover Drive. Free. 2 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Spring Spirit Stroll
One hour guided tour featuring actors in costume at graveside who bring to life selected stories from the “Notable and Notorious” tour. Presented by Historic Riverside Cemetery Conservancy. Riverside Cemetery, 1301 Riverside Drive. $10; free for ages 10 and under. 478-742-5328. 6 p.m.
Latino Night
Featuring El Kartel and More. Coca-Cola Entertainment Stage, Central City Park, 115 Willie Smokie Glover Drive. Free. 7-10 p.m.
Ocmulgee Lantern Light Tours
Grab a lantern and stroll along the luminary lined path from the Visitor Center to the Great Temple Mound; includes interpretive talks and costumed characters. Ocmulgee National Monument, 1207 Emery Highway. $5 for ages 13 and older; free for ages 12 and under. 478-752-8257. 7:30-9 p.m.
April 1
Pink Pancake Breakfast
Enjoy delicious pink pancakes served up by the Macon-Bibb County Fire Department. All proceeds benefit the American Cancer Society. United Building, Central City Park, 115 Willie Smokie Glover Drive. $5; $2 for ages 5 and younger. 478-751-9180. 7-10:30 a.m.
Macon Mud Run
Adventure Race with more than 100 pits and obstacles. Race as a family, compete as a team. All proceeds benefit the children at Hephzibah Children’s Home. Hephzibah Children’s Home, 6601 Zebulon Road. Through March 31: $80 for 7k, $70 for 5k, $20 for mini; race day: $90 for 7k, $80 for 5k, $30 for mini. maconmudrun.com. 9 a.m.-12:45 p.m.; Mini Mud 1k starts at about 2:30 p.m.
Food Truck Frenzy
Featuring gourmet food trucks from around the South. Purchase delicious food while enjoying music and on-site beer sales. Third Street. Free admission. cherryblossom.com. 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
Mulberry Street Arts and Crafts Festival
Featuring hundreds of vendors from across the country. Presented by the Middle Georgia Art Association. Mulberry Street. Free admission. middlegeorgiaart.org. 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
The Butterfly Encounter
An interactive, walk-through exhibit with more than 200 butterflies. Six different species are represented as guests learn about the butterfly lifecycle as well as how to fix a broken wing. Visitors are offered the opportunity to feed butterflies. Each show is about 15 minutes. Central City Park, 115 Willie Smokie Glover Drive. Free. Show times: 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.; exhibit is open until 9 p.m.
Atlanta Puppet
Award-winning puppeteer. Each show lasts about 20-25 minutes. Central City Park, 115 Willie Smokie Glover Drive. Free. Show times: 1:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Zuzu African Acrobats
Performers from Kenya tumble, dance, juggle, limbo, hurdle and more. Each show lasts about 20-25 minutes. Central City Park, 115 Willie Smokie Glover Drive. Free. 2 p.m., 3 p.m., 4 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Street Party
Featuring George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic, Mavis Staples, Chuck Leavell and the Randall Bramblett Band, JD McPherson and Me and Molly. Rain or shine. Cotton Avenue and Poplar Street. $20 advance; $25 day of. cherryblossom.com. 3 p.m. gates open.
A Night of Rhythm and Blues
Featuring Harold E. Thomas and Danger Zone, Tyrus Turner and Joey Beanz Little. Central City Park, 115 Willie Smokie Glover Drive. Free. 6-10 p.m.
Spring Spirit Stroll
One-hour guided tour featuring actors in costume at graveside who bring to life selected stories from the “Notable and Notorious” tour. Presented by Historic Riverside Cemetery Conservancy. Riverside Cemetery, 1301 Riverside Drive. $10; free for ages 10 and under. 478-742-5328. 6 p.m.
Ocmulgee Lantern Light Tours
Grab a lantern and stroll along the luminary lined path from the Visitor Center to the Great Temple Mound; includes interpretive talks and costumed characters. Ocmulgee National Monument, 1207 Emery Highway. $5 for ages 13 and older; free for ages 12 and younger. 478-752-8257. 7:30-9 p.m.
April 2
Food Truck Frenzy
Featuring gourmet food trucks from around the South. Purchase delicious food while enjoying music and on-site beer sales. Third Street. Free admission. cherryblossom.com. 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Mulberry Street Arts and Crafts Festival
Featuring hundreds of vendors from across the country. Presented by the Middle Georgia Art Association. Mulberry Street. Free admission. middlegeorgiaart.org. 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
The Butterfly Encounter
An interactive, walk-through exhibit with more than 200 butterflies. Six different species are represented as guests learn about the butterfly lifecycle as well as how to fix a broken wing. Visitors are offered the opportunity to feed butterflies. Each show is about 15 minutes. Central City Park, 115 Willie Smokie Glover Drive. Free. Show times: 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.; exhibit is open until 9 p.m.
Atlanta Puppet
Award-winning puppeteer. Each show lasts about 20-25 minutes. Central City Park, 115 Willie Smokie Glover Drive. Free. Show times: 1:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Zuzu African Acrobats
Performers from Kenya tumble, dance, juggle, limbo, hurdle and more. Each show lasts about 20-25 minutes. Central City Park, 115 Willie Smokie Glover Drive. Free. 2 p.m., 3 p.m., 4 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Tea in the Garden
Benefit for Centenary Community Ministries. Presented by Centenary Community Ministries Inc. 1290 College St. $20 individual; $150 table. 478-742-8926. 3 p.m.
Grand Finale
Family fun featuring live music and tethered hot air balloon rides. Concessions available or bring a cooler of snacks and soft drinks. Fireworks at dusk. Wesleyan College, 4760 Forsyth Road. Free admission. cherryblossom.com. 4 p.m.
Spring Spirit Stroll
one hour guided tour featuring actors in costume at graveside who bring to life selected stories from the “Notable and Notorious” tour. Presented by Historic Riverside Cemetery Conservancy. Riverside Cemetery, 1301 Riverside Drive. $10; free for ages 10 and under. 478-742-5328. 6 p.m.
Party in the Park
Featuring the Fabulous Boomers Band. Coca-Cola Entertainment Stage, Central City Park, 115 Willie Smokie Glover Drive. Free. 7-9 p.m.
Ocmulgee Lantern Light Tours
Grab a lantern and stroll along the luminary lined path from the Visitor Center to the Great Temple Mound; includes interpretive talks and costumed characters. Ocmulgee National Monument, 1207 Emery Highway. $5 for ages 13 and older; free for ages 12 and younger. 478-752-8257. 7:30-9 p.m.
