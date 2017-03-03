Cherry Blossom bringing the funk to party; festival announces headliner

People attending the Cherry Blossom Festival Street Party will be able to partake in some funk this year.
The festival announced Friday morning that the legendary George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic will headline the 2017 street party that returns after an absence.
The eclectic band first rose to prominence in the late 1960s and has more than a dozen top ten hits on their resume. The band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2004.
The Cherry Blossom Festival will be held from March 24-April 2. For more information on the festival and the street party visit www.nationalcherryblossomfestival.org.
Stanley Dunlap: 478-744-4623, @stan_telegraph
Comments