Just 2 projects use NC's film grants so far this fiscal year

With one month left in the fiscal year, a feature film and ads for a home improvement chain are the only projects to use North Carolina's film grant program.
The StarNews of Wilmington reports the program has attracted "Words on Bathroom Walls" that's filming in Wilmington and five commercials for Home Depot.
Last summer, legislators approved $15 million in funding to be added to $19 million in leftover funds from the previous 2016-17 budget year and $31 million in recurring funds for each year after.
The film is eligible for more than $2 million in grant money based on its $9.3 million in estimated direct in-state spending. Along with $500,000 in eligible funding for five Home Depot commercials, the projects account for less than $3 million of earmarked funds.
