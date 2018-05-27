Under scrutiny, Weinstein prosecutor has a case to prove

FILE- In this May 25, 2018 file photo, New York County District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr., right, arrives at New York County Criminal Court, in New York from the arraignment of former entertainment mogul Harvey Weinstein on rape and other charges. Vance has been under a microscope over his office's handling of past sex assault cases involving powerful men. A state investigation has been examining how Vance handled and decided not to prosecute a groping allegation against Weinstein three years ago. Women's-rights activists have protested outside Vance's office. Mark Lennihan, File AP Photo