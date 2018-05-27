Lebanon LGBT scene empowered despite crackdown

In this picture taken Sunday, May 13, 2018, Elias, 24, who goes by the stage name of Melanie Coxxx, trains at his home before performing in a Sunday drag queen show, called the drag ball, during Beirut Pride week in Tabarja, Lebanon. Lebanon’s relative tolerance emerges in part from its sectarian and ethnic diversity. Despite tensions, no one group is strong enough to impose its will, and people are forced to recognize others to a degree. That has opened up a greater freedom of press, expression and activism than elsewhere in the region. Hassan Ammar AP Photo