Restless days and sleepless nights: Spelling bee takes toll

FILE - In this June 1, 2017 file photo, Erin Howard, 12, of Huntsville, Ala., "types" out her word in the air while competing in 90th Scripps National Spelling Bee in Oxon Hill, Md. This year’s super-sized bee, starting Tuesday, May 29, 2018 has three full days of spelling because Scripps allowed wild cards into the field for the first time. How the 516 competitors manage stress could play a bigger role than ever in who wins. Jacquelyn Martin, File AP Photo