Daniel Craig to return as 007 in 2019, Danny Boyle at helm

FILE - In this Monday, April 9, 2018, file photo, actor Daniel Craig attends The Opportunity Network's 11th Annual Night of Opportunity Gala at Cipriani Wall Street in New York. After more than a decade at Sony Pictures, James Bond has a few new homes. In a joint announcement with their new partners Thursday, May 24, 2018, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli said Universal Pictures will release the 25th installment of the superspy franchise internationally while MGM will release the film in the U.S. Craig will be reprising his role as 007 in the film and Oscar-winner Danny Boyle will direct. AP, File Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision