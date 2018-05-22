Actress who accused Weinstein needs money to finish film

This undated image from video provided by Paz De La Huerta Inc. shows the actress Paz De La Huerta in her film "Valley of Tears," which she wrote, directed and produced over a 12-year-period, and is now trying to finish with a crowdfunding campaign. She began making it years before publicly accusing Harvey Weinstein of rape, and in the movie, a girl is raped by a butcher who then cuts off her feet. But the rape scene isn't about the media mogul, De la Huerta said, nor does it depict the assaults she said took place in 2010. (Paz De La Huerta Inc. via AP)