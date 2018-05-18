Scholar of Russian history, aide to Ronald Reagan dies

FILE - In this Nov. 15, 2007 file photo, President Bush, right, presents the 2007 National Humanities Medal to author and historian Richard Pipes of Cambridge, Mass., during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington. Pipes, a renowned scholar of Russian history and aide to President Ronald Reagan has died in Massachusetts at age 94. His son, Daniel Pipes, says his father died early Thursday morning, May 17, 2018, at a nursing home near his residence in Cambridge. Gerald Herbert, File AP Photo