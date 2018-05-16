Where 'Great Gatsby' writer lived, a museum with an Airbnb

This April 28, 2018 photo shows the F. Scott and Zelda Fitzgerald Museum in Montgomery, Ala. Zelda was a Montgomery native and the couple met in 1918 at a Montgomery country club while F. Scott was stationed at a U.S. Army base. They lived in the house in 1931 and 1932. An upstairs apartment may be rented on Airbnb and is also used for writers' residencies. F. Scott Fitzgerald is best known for his novel, "The Great Gatsby," but while living in this house, he worked on "Tender Is The Night," and she worked on her novel, "Save Me The Waltz." Beth J. Harpaz AP Photo