Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, center, speaks to the media at Ataturk Airport before his departure for London for a two-day official visit, in Istanbul, Sunday, May 13, 2018. Parliament Speaker Ismail Kahraman, left, and Chief of Staff Gen. Hulusi Akar listen.
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, center, speaks to the media at Ataturk Airport before his departure for London for a two-day official visit, in Istanbul, Sunday, May 13, 2018. Parliament Speaker Ismail Kahraman, left, and Chief of Staff Gen. Hulusi Akar listen. Pool via AP Presidential Press Service
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, center, speaks to the media at Ataturk Airport before his departure for London for a two-day official visit, in Istanbul, Sunday, May 13, 2018. Parliament Speaker Ismail Kahraman, left, and Chief of Staff Gen. Hulusi Akar listen. Pool via AP Presidential Press Service

Celebrities

Erdogan arrives in UK before meetings with queen, PM

The Associated Press

May 13, 2018 09:34 AM

ISTANBUL

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has arrived in Britain two days before meetings with Queen Elizabeth II and Prime Minister Theresa May.

Before leaving Istanbul for London on Sunday, Erdogan called the U.K. a "strategic partner and ally" and said he would be discussing bilateral, regional and international issues with May on Tuesday. They include the latest developments in Cyprus, where Turkey and Britain act as guarantors, and a "joint action plan" in the Middle East, especially in Syria, Iraq and Iran.

Erdogan said his three-day visit would also focus on increasing Turkey-Britain trade.

He said that "we want to continue our economic relations as the governments of Turkey and the United Kingdom without interruptions after Brexit."

Erdogan will also be speaking at think tank Chatham House and meeting investors.

  Comments  