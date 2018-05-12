Fall of edgy author Diaz disappoints, confounds followers

FILE - In this Sept. 3, 2013 photo, 2008 Pulitzer Prize winning author Junot Diaz pauses during an interview in New York. Diaz has long been a pioneering and polarizing figure in the literary world even before being confronted with sexual misconduct allegations on May 4, 2018, at the Sydney Writers' Festival. The Massachusetts Institute of Technology followed with an announcement it is investigating Diaz, who teaches at the university. The Pulitzer Prize Board began conducting an independent review of allegations, and Diaz was asked to relinquish his role as incoming chairman. Bebeto Matthews, File AP Photo