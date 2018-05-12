Actresses Fan Bingbing, from left, Marion Cotillard, Jessica Chastain, Penelope Cruz and Lupita Nyong'o pose for photographers during a photo call for the film '355' at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Thursday, May 10, 2018.
Cannes: Chastain's female-led spy film sells to Universal

The Associated Press

May 12, 2018 01:15 PM

CANNES, France

In one of the biggest sales of the Cannes Film Festival, Universal Pictures has acquired the female-led spy thriller "355," which Jessica Chastain has promoted as an antidote to male-centered action films.

Universal on Saturday closed the sale of the highly touted project. Earlier this week, Chastain and co-stars Penelope Cruz, Marion Cotillard, Lupita Nyong'o and Fan Bingbing posed for photographers and pitched the film to potential buyers.

Simon Kinberg, director of the upcoming X-Men film "Dark Phoenix," in which Chastain co-stars, is slated to direct the film. With an approximate budget of $75 million, "355" was one of the highest-profile projects up for sale in Cannes, the world's largest film market.

Deadline first reported the deal.

