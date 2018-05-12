Texans' Reid says time with brother gave him jump start

FILE - In this March 22, 2018, file photo, Stanford's defensive back Justin Reid runs a drill during Pro Day in Stanford, Calif. Reid of the Houston Texans used to frequent his older brother’s house to watch NFL game film and study game preparations. The visits while he was at Stanford gave him a behind-the-scenes look at the NFL life of his older brother, Eric Reid, who was thriving with the San Francisco 49ers. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File