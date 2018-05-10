Sony to release Gary Hart drama starring Hugh Jackman

This combination photo shows Democratic presidential candidate Gary Hart withdrawing from the presidential race on in Denver on May 8, 1987, left, and actor Hugh Jackman at the 7th annual AACTA International Awards in Los Angeles on Jan. 5, 2018. Jackman will portray Hart in “The Front Runner,” about Hart’s 1988 Presidential bid. Sony Pictures, who acquired the worldwide distribution rights, say they will release the film in the fall to coincide with both awards season and the election. (AP Photo)