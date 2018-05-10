FILE - In this July 16, 2014, file photo, singer Brian McKnight arrives at the ESPY Awards at the Nokia Theatre, in Los Angeles. Kevin Foster, of Montclair, N.J., is accused of running a multimillion dollar scam that bilked singers Ne-Yo and McKnight who invested in a sports drink company.
FILE - In this July 16, 2014, file photo, singer Brian McKnight arrives at the ESPY Awards at the Nokia Theatre, in Los Angeles. Kevin Foster, of Montclair, N.J., is accused of running a multimillion dollar scam that bilked singers Ne-Yo and McKnight who invested in a sports drink company. AP, File Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision
FILE - In this July 16, 2014, file photo, singer Brian McKnight arrives at the ESPY Awards at the Nokia Theatre, in Los Angeles. Kevin Foster, of Montclair, N.J., is accused of running a multimillion dollar scam that bilked singers Ne-Yo and McKnight who invested in a sports drink company. AP, File Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision

Celebrities

Prosecutor: Man's drink scam defrauded Ne-Yo, Brian McKnight

The Associated Press

May 10, 2018 08:37 AM

CINCINNATI

A New Jersey man is accused of running a multimillion-dollar scam that bilked singers Ne-Yo and Brian McKnight, who invested in a sports drink company.

Kevin Foster, of Montclair, faces 16 charges including wire fraud, money laundering, bankruptcy fraud and tax evasion.

Six of those charges were added Tuesday in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio.

Foster, who served as Ne-Yo's business manager, is accused of convincing the star to invest $2 million in a drink called OXYwater. Prosecutors say the 42-year-old Foster didn't disclose that he served as a controller for the business or that he earned commission on investments.

Prosecutors say Foster pulled a similar scheme on R&B star McKnight to keep the business solvent.

A message seeking comment from his attorney wasn't immediately returned Thursday.

  Comments  