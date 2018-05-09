Women's foundation launches fund to support MeToo movement

FILE - In this April 13, 2018 file photo, activist Tarana Burke, founder of the MeToo movement, attends Variety's Power of Women: New York event in New York. The New York Women’s Foundation says it has raised an initial $1 million for a fund to support Burke and the movement she founded 12 years ago, with a goal of raising at least $2 million a year. AP, File Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision