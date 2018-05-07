Ken Jeong uses medical training to help audience member

FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2016, file photo, Actor Ken Jeong participates in the BUILD Speaker Series to discuss his television series "Dr. Ken" at AOL Studios in New York. Jeong was a doctor before he became a comedian. That training came in handy when an audience member began having a seizure while Jeong was performing at a comedy club in Phoenix on Saturday, May 5, 2018. AP, File Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision