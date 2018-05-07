FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2016, file photo, Actor Ken Jeong participates in the BUILD Speaker Series to discuss his television series "Dr. Ken" at AOL Studios in New York. Jeong was a doctor before he became a comedian. That training came in handy when an audience member began having a seizure while Jeong was performing at a comedy club in Phoenix on Saturday, May 5, 2018.
Ken Jeong uses medical training to help audience member

The Associated Press

May 07, 2018 01:23 PM

PHOENIX

Ken Jeong's medical degree is nothing to laugh at.

The comedian's training came in handy Saturday when an audience member began having a seizure while Jeong was performing at a comedy club in Phoenix.

The actor's representative, Michelle Margolis, confirmed reports that the 48-year-old Jeong and an emergency medical technician in the audience helped the woman until paramedics arrived. She was taken to a hospital. There was no immediate word on the woman's identity or condition.

Jeong has appeared in "The Hangover" movie franchise and TV's "Dr. Ken" and "Community."

