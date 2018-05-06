Is Cannes ready to adapt to the age of #MeToo?

FILE - In this May 19, 2015 file photo, actress Cate Blanchett poses at the screening of the film "Sicario," at the 68th international film festival, Cannes, southern France. The 71st Cannes Film Festival, which begins Tuesday, finds itself, unlike it has in decades, in tumult. Selfies have been banned. Netflix has been turned away. One of the festival’s most favored princes, Harvey Weinstein, has been disgraced and Cate Blanchett, an outspoken member of the Time’s Up movement, is head of this year’s jury. AP, File Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision