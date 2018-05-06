NYC's historic Trinity Church to partially close for 2 years

In this May 2, 2018, photo, tourists pause to snap photographs from a pew at Trinity Church in New York. Trinity’s nave with its 66-foot vaulted ceiling will be off limits during the $98 million renovation that starts Monday, but a small chapel at the northwest corner will be open. The church’s stained-glass windows will be restored and a new one will be installed at the front of the church facing Broadway. A new organ with more than 7,500 pipes is being built in Germany at a cost of $11.4 million. Kathy Willens AP Photo