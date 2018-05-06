EXCHANGE: Man says he could have been Gacy victim

In this April 17, 2018 photo, David Bolton, former Arlington Heights, Ill., resident speaks at his home in Chicago of a book he wrote about a disturbing Wisconsin vacation he spent as a 10-year-old boy were he hung out with, and was molested by, a teenage John Wayne Gacy.. Bolton's terrifying, disturbing and heartbreaking childhood vacation memory still intrudes on his daily life more than six decades later. Daily Herald, via AP Mark Black